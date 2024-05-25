Detroit Pistons Rival Wizards Could Make Star Available
Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards swapped last place in the Eastern Conference on multiple occasions.
In the end, the Pistons ended the season at the bottom. Fortunately for Detroit, they head into the summer with plenty of cap space and the fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Pistons might struggle lure in a prominent player via the free agency market, but teams will be open for business on the trade front. Perhaps, the Wizards have a player available that could be of interest to Detroit.
This week, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer revealed that Wizards standout Kyle Kuzma could be an available trade target for interested suitors this offseason. Once again reiterating that Kuzma was available at the 2024 trade deadline, it was reported that Washington’s asking price was “too rich” for rival teams.
As the Wizards need to continuing hitting the reset button, perhaps Kuzma’s asking price becomes more intriguing for interested suitors.
The Pistons should be in the market for a veteran front court addition like Kuzma. As the Pistons need to find help with experience to surround Cade Cunningham, Kuzma would bring seven years of expertise to the court in Detroit.
Over the last two seasons with the Wizards, Kuzma averaged over 20 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 33 percent from deep on seven attempts per game. He also averaged seven rebounds and four assists.
Next season, Kuzma is set to make $23 million at age 29. He’s locked in for two more years beyond the 2024-2025 run. It’s unclear which teams have generated interest in Kuzma before, but it wouldn’t hurt the Pistons to explore the path of adding the Michigan-born veteran ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season.