Detroit Pistons Take on UCONN Star in 2024 NBA Mock Draft
After seeing many mock drafts across the net send NBA G League Ignite standout Matas Buzelis to the Detroit Pistons, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman switched up a prediction for the fifth overall selection of the 2024 NBA Draft.
In a post-combine mock draft, BR predicts the Pistons could land UCONN freshman Stephon Castle. The former five-star recruit out of Georgia is climbing draft boards as the big event inches closer.
Not many believe the Pistons would spend their pick on a backcourt player, considering they could use immediate help at the forward position. But if Castle is viewed as the best player available at the time, then Detroit would be wise to invest.
That seems to be the thought process behind the prediction.
“The team with the worst record in the NBA won't worry too much about fit. Even with shooting a big question, Stephon Castle has become a popular name since the NCAA tournament. Scouts remain drawn to how he impacts games in different ways playing various roles. Detroit figures to value his perimeter defense, particularly after he measured 6'5.5" in socks, 210 pounds with a 6'9" wingspan. He's physical at both ends. He creates for teammates. He crashes the offensive glass. And scouts and coaches rave about his intangibles.”
Castle has one NCAA season under his belt. In 34 games, he started all but four matchups, averaging 32 minutes of playing time. From the field, Castle drained 47 percent of his shots successfully. From three, he struggled with the long ball, knocking down just 27 percent of his attempts.
Overall, Castle produced 11 points per game, along with five rebounds, and three assists. With limited action at the collegiate level, the 19-year-old doesn’t come with a ton of experience beyond high school.
For the Pistons, they are in a position to take a gamble and develop young players like Castle. If he falls to five, he’s a prospect for the Pistons to consider for sure.