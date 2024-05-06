Detroit Pistons Veteran Listed as Player Who Could Hit Trade Block
With the Detroit Pistons looking to make a key addition to their front office, it shows they are ready to take the next step in their rebuild as it’s time to start turning things around.
This summer, Detroit will have to make some big moves. Not only will they have to be active in the free agency, since they have a ton of space to work with, but they’ll have to continue working the trade market as well.
Knowing the Pistons’ front office hasn’t been hesitant in wheeling and dealing, this summer could mirror their moves at the past trade deadline.
In the event that’s the case, who is the Pistons’ most likely traded player this summer?
Changing Up the Front Court?
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed one player on every NBA team who could hit the trade block this summer.
For Detroit, the big man Isaiah Stewart seems to make the most sense.
“The Pistons may be motivated to move Stewart in a deal for some more win-now help following the worst season in franchise history, as his contract is the friendliest to match.”
While Swartz noted that “there’s really no reason” to shop Stewart, his contract could be helpful in a deal that would benefit Detroit. While Stewart is comfortable in his standing with the Pistons, the veteran front court standout could be of help to a team that needs a veteran with starting experience in a reserve role for the front court.
Since joining the Pistons in 2020, Stewart has started in 177 of the 235 games he’s played. In 2023-2024, he averaged a career-high 31 minutes on the court.
Offensively, Stewart produced 11 points per game, making 49 percent of his field goals. From three, he averaged 38 percent on 3.8 attempts per game. On the glass, Stewart averaged seven rebounds per game. He also averaged one block per outing.