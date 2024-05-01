Fans Urge Detroit Pistons to Trade for Phoenix Suns All-Star
Armed with nearly $60 million in cap space, the Detroit Pistons have options when it comes to constructing the roster. Instead of making signings in free agency, fans are urging the front to trade for an All-Star recently eliminated from the postseason.
Entering the season, the Phoenix Suns were viewed as a finals contender with the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Despite being led by this trio of offensive stars, they were unable to make it out of the first round.
Finishing in sixth place in the Western Conference, the Suns were matched up with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following a string of impressive performances from Anthony Edwards, Minnesota took care of the Suns in four games.
After falling way short of expectations, countless Suns takes have flown around on social media. Among them is Detroit Pistons fans saying the team should try to trade for Devin Booker.
At 27 years old, Booker is on a slightly different timeline than the Pistons’ core. However, he is the ideal archetype of star that would elevate the roster. He is someone who can play alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt and not take the ball out of his hands. Most importantly, Booker would provide added shot creation and outside shooting.
In 68 games for the Suns this season, Booker averaged 27.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 6.9 APG. He is also signed long-term, as he will begin a new four-year max contract in 2025.
As the homegrown talent of the Suns organization, it’s highly unlikely they move on from Booker this offseason. That said, Detroit should certainly enter the mix if the All-Star guard were to grow unhappy in his situation.