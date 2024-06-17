Former Detroit Pistons GM Lands on Rival Team’s Radar
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons decided to make a key change in the front office. It all started with a search for a new President of Basketball Operations.
Once it was revealed Detroit would hire a prospect for that position, it became clear that the team’s General Manager at the time, Troy Weaver, would no longer be calling the shots beyond the 2023-2024 NBA season.
After a month-long search, which involved considering a long list of candidates, the Pistons brought in New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon to run the front office.
One of the first orders of business was to make a change to Troy Weaver’s job title, which led to the Pistons parting ways with the GM.
Now, Weaver is reportedly gaining interest from a rival team.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Washington Wizards are “considered a potential landing spot” for Weaver. Since Weaver is from DC and previously worked with members of the Wizards’ front office, he seems to be on their radar as the 2024 NBA Draft approaches.
Weaver’s time with the Pistons has created more criticism than praise. Since taking over the front office in 2020, the Pistons have consistently finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA season after season. Last year, Detroit finished last in the Eastern Conference with just 14 wins.
While Weaver’s recent run didn’t conclude with praise, he has a lengthy resume, which should help him find a front office position as early as the 2024-2025 season.
Back in 2004, Weaver got his start as a head scout for the Utah Jazz. In 2007, he landed a promotion, earning the Director of Player Personnel. The following year, the Oklahoma City Thunder came calling with an offer to make Waver the team’s Assistant General Manager.
Before parting ways with OKC, Weaver left with the title as the Vice President of Basketball Operations.
It’s unclear what could be in store for Weaver in DC if they are looking to bring him in. Similar to the Pistons, the Wizards have struggled in recent seasons, and are clearly in the midst of a rebuild.
Just last season, the Wizards finished one game higher than Detroit, wrapping up the year with a 15-67 record.