Former Pistons Veteran Battling Notable Injury in 2024 NBA Playoffs
For the first 50 games of the 2023-2024 NBA season, veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic continues his stint with the Detroit Pistons.
Once again, Bogdanovic was a name to watch leading up to the trade deadline. This time around, the veteran was moved to a playoff contender as Detroit’s struggles amid a rebuild continued.
In a deadline deal, Bogdanovic was moved to the New York Knicks. The veteran instantly garnered a key role in the Knicks’ rotation.
Bogdanovic remains a significant piece to the Knicks’ playoff run, but he’s run into some issues lately. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Bogdanovic has been dealing with a wrist injury.
After getting an MRI this week, Bogdanovic was revealed to be dealing with ligament damage in his left wrist. However, it won’t prevent him from continuing to compete against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
Bogdanovic wrapped up the regular season with the Knicks after appearing in 29 games. He averaged 19 minutes off the bench, producing ten points while shooting 37 percent from deep.
Throughout the first three games of the Knicks’ first-round series against the Sixers, Bogdanovic averaged 16 minutes off the bench. After scoring 13 points in a Game 1 victory, the veteran totaled 11 points over the next two games.
While Bogdanovic struggled with his overall shooting, draining just 29 percent of his field goals, he still found success from beyond the arc by knocking down 40 percent of his threes in the playoffs so far.
The former Piston may need surgery after the Knicks’ run, but for the time being, he’s going to continue competing. After the 2024 playoffs, Bogdanovic’s contract that he signed with the Pistons will conclude, making him an unrestricted free agency this summer.