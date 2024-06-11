Former Player Has Thoughts on Pistons Star's Potential Max Deal
Along with having a sizable amount of cap space to spent this summer, the Detroit Pistons have an important decision to make regarding one of their key players. Heading into the final year of his contract, Cade Cunningham is eligible to sign an extension off of his rookie contract.
Over the weekend, reports emerged that the Pistons are very likely to give the former No. 1 pick a max contract extension. Cunningham is coming off a strong bounce-back season after missing most of 2023 due to injury. Across 62 games, he averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.
During a recent episode of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Chandler Parsons shared his thoughts on the reports regarding the Pistons and Cade Cunningham. He feels this move should be a no-brainer since they might struggle to bring in a player of his caliber on the open market.
"Who the f*** else are they gonna pay," Parsons said. "Who are they gonna get that's better than Cade Cunningham? Nobody is going to Detroit in free agency. Unless it's via trade, yes I am paying him $326 million because he is the best option they could possibly get."
Parsons enjoyed a nine-year career in the league after being drafted in the second round back in 2011. He bounced around the leauge some, playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Atlanta Hawks.
As the most promising talent of their young core, the Pistons would be foolish not to give Cunningham a max contract this offseason. His game continues to grow, and will likely take a big step forward if Detroit can improve the cast of talent around him this summer.