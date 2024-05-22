LA Clippers Star Listed as ‘Dream Candidate’ for Detroit Pistons
With plenty of cap space to work with this summer, the Detroit Pistons have the funds to make a splash in free agency. Unfortunately, the state of the franchise could hold them back still.
While money plays a big factor in where stars sign, the chance to compete matters a lot. Coming off of a 14-win season, the Pistons don’t exactly scream contender right now.
Therefore, they might be in the market for every NBA star that becomes available this summer, but their chances of winning the sweepstakes might be lower than most.
Recently, Bleacher Report put together a list of every team's dream player this offseason. For Detroit, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was listed. And as an alternative, so was Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey.
“There's next to no chance the Pistons are good enough to draw real consideration from George, but they might as well throw him the biggest possible offer, just to see. … Another option in the same vein would be throwing a max with all kinds of incentives, kickers, options, you name it, at Tyrese Maxey. Of course, it almost certainly gets matched by the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Pistons are in a position to try wild stuff right now.”
The Pistons are going to have to be bold and creative in order to have a shot at any prominent prospects in the free agency market. After last year’s run, they have nothing to lose.
Several factors would have to play into George getting out to Detroit. For starters, he would have to decline his player option with the Clippers for next year, allowing him to become a free agent as early as this summer.
Then, the Pistons would have to make a max offer, and an intriguing argument as to why a 34-year-old veteran should pack up move from coast to coast just to land on a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in quite some time.
Far-fetched indeed.
Along with dream candidates, BR also threw out the realistic free agent the Pistons could land this summer. To no surprise, it’s Sixers forward, Tobias Harris.
Detroit knows Harris well, considering he spent some time playing for the Pistons early on in his career. For the most part, Harris was embraced in Detroit before he was moved to the LA Clippers. But at the time, he was a young up-and-comer working on becoming a max player.
Harris’ max contract with the Sixers is set to expire, which will place him as a free agent for the first time since 2019. He’s unlikely to generate max offers this time around, but Harris could still have an intriguing market for the veteran forward.
Landing Harris as their top addition isn’t the best-case scenario for Detroit, but it’s a realistic one, and a step in the right direction. In six seasons with the 76ers, Harris averaged 18 points, on 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He also produced seven rebounds per game, along with three assists. It’s time for Detroit to find veterans to grow with, and Harris could be a solid veteran leader for the team.