NBA Insider Reveals Important Update on Pistons Rival Player’s Future
While the Detroit Pistons might struggle to lure in top-tier players in their current state, they must keep all options open and shoot for the stars until they land one.
Many ideas might seem far-fetched coming off of a 14-win season, but that doesn’t mean the Pistons won’t be on the lookout for an opportunity to improve. Therefore, the current situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers and their star guard, Donovan Mitchell, is something the Pistons will have to keep an eye on.
Just two offseasons ago, the Cavaliers won the Mitchell sweepstakes, taking advantage of the Utah Jazz’s fire sale. While Mitchell embraced the opportunity to join an emerging Cavaliers team, it became apparent that his time in Cleveland could be limited.
After two playoff runs with the Cavaliers, Mitchell’s future remains in question. However, one NBA Insider recently made it clear that Cleveland’s front office is confident in their ability to get Mitchell to stay on board for the long haul.
“The Cavs remain optimistic that Donovan is signing [an extension],” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland this week. “They believe he’s gonna [sign]. I think a lot of their offseason planning is with the strong belief that they're keeping him.”
After another early exit in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the Cavaliers face a ton of questions. For starters, they’ve been wondering whether the head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, is the right guy for the job or not. On Thursday, Cleveland made that final call, parting ways with Bickerstaff.
Beyond the head coach, the Cavaliers also face questions regarding Mitchell’s backcourt partner, Darius Garland. Considering Garland is locked up with a long-term contract, there’s been a growing belief that if Mitchell signs a long-term contract with Cleveland, Garland could be on the outs, as the duo hasn’t reached its potential in two seasons.
Either situation could leave Detroit with an opportunity to put an offer on the table in hopes of landing a proven second star to pair alongside Cade Cunningham.
Over the last two seasons, Mitchell averaged 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Cavaliers. He shot 48 percent from the field, and knocked down 38 percent of his threes while attempting nine shots from deep per game. He would be the better fit, considering Garland runs the point for Cleveland, but Mitchell’s desire to land on a title-competitive team is what leaves him skeptical about the Cavs in the first place.
Nothing can be ruled out if the Cavaliers reach a point where they have to trade off some of their more notable players. For the time being, it seems the Cavs aren’t quite ready to start taking calls on Mitchell.