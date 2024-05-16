NBA Lottery Could Have Major Impact on Pistons Rival Trae Young
Despite heading into the NBA Draft lottery with the best odds of netting the first-overall pick, the Detroit Pistons ended up with some tough luck, as they won the fifth pick.
In a shocking series of events, the Atlanta Hawks won the lottery and will be the first team to go on the clock next month. With the Hawks landing the top pick of the draft, there’s a growing assumption that the Hawks are entering a rebuild.
As a result, their All-Star guard Trae Young has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate once again.
ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski hinted that it might be a busy spring/summer full of Trae Young trade rumors.
“I think the possibility of trade talks including Trae Young this spring and into the summer are very real,” Wojnarowski said over the weekend. “That No. 1 overall pick now for the Hawks gives them the chance to bring in an impact player if they decide to maybe go younger and start maybe rebuilding this group.”
The Pistons have the cap space and assets to make a splash this summer. They might be low on a list of Young’s potential preferred landing spots, but they shouldn’t be counted out.
Detroit needs to take a big swing at some point, and Young carries three All-Star appearances along with Play-In and Playoff experience with him.
The biggest question would be about the fit of a Cade Cunningham-Trae Young backcourt. Since joining the Hawks in 2018, Young has been a full-time starter with the ball in his hands. The same can be said about Cunningham, the Pistons’ former first-overall selection in 2021.
If Detroit figures there is a way that duo could work, it would be absolutely worth it for the Pistons’ front office to make a call to Atlanta this offseason.