Pistons Free Agency Watch: NBA Insider’s Update on LeBron James’ Plans
Will the NBA’s free agency market see another LeBron James sweepstakes this summer? If so, the Detroit Pistons would have the funds to throw an offer out there.
Of course, it’s unlikely James would entertain a move to Detroit, considering the state of the Pistons.
Once upon a time, there was an assumed loophole in a potential LeBron sweepstakes, and it was simple: Draft Bronny James, and the chances of signing his father would drastically go up.
However, the James family’s representation is making it clear that LeBron’s team for next season isn’t in a “have Bronny or bust” situation.
“The idea of them playing together is not a priority, it’s not foremost, at least any longer in LeBron James’ mind,” said ESPN’s NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, based on conversations with Rich Paul.
Instead, Bronny is focused on landing in the right “developmental system.” If that’s not on the table in the NBA, then a return to the NCAA is a strong possibility.
So, you don’t have to draft Bronny, but you have the money to offer for the future Hall of Famer; could the Pistons even get in the room with LeBron?
That situation seems doubtful.
“We all know in all likelihood, he’s back with the Lakers,” Wojnarowski stated. “It will just depend on what is the structure of a deal. Two years? three years, perhaps, after he opts out.”
With a $51 million player option looming, the assumption is that LeBron will decline and search for a multi-year deal. He’s eligible to sign for up to three years, and over $160 million.
Adding LeBron is certainly an intriguing pipe dream for the Pistons, but it wouldn’t make much sense for either side. Based on his last few runs with the Lakers, it’s clear James can’t carry a team to the Finals on his own at this point. As for the Pistons, they aren’t close to championship contention.
The NBA is a wild place, and it’s difficult to say something will never happen. LeBron could land somewhere else next year, but a return to the Lakers seems more likely than not.