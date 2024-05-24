Pistons’ Front Office Hire Could Have Major Impact on Monty Williams
The Detroit Pistons are on the path to finalizing a deal with New Orleans Pelicans executive Trajan Langdon to take over as the President of Basketball Operations.
While the move is a step in the right direction for the Pistons, who are coming off of a 14-win season, the hiring of Langdon doesn’t guarantee that the Pistons are done making major changes beyond the roster this offseason.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards, Langdon’s presence could lead to tweaks to the front office and the coaching staff. Therefore, the future of Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver and head coach Monty Williams is unclear at this time.
“He will have the final call on all basketball decisions,” The Athletic reports. “As well as have the option to move on from both general manager Troy Weaver and head coach Monty Williams, who signed a massive six-year, $76 million contract (with incentives) last summer.”
Cutting ties with Monty Williams early would be an unfortunate financial decision for the Pistons, but if it makes sense from Langdon’s perspective, then it appears Pistons ownership would support the move.
After a four-year run as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, Williams signed on with the Pistons last year. His first go-round as the head coach featured a 14-68 record, which was the NBA’s worst this past year.
With a rough first season in Detroit, Monty Williams holds a 381-404 record, which includes his five seasons in New Orleans, along with the performance of his time with his previous stop in Phoenix. In ten seasons as a head coach, Williams’ teams missed the playoffs five times.
It’s no secret that Williams was dealt a bad hand with a young and rebuilding roster last year. While a coaching change shouldn’t be ruled out with a new leader in the front office, Williams should have the opportunity to bounce back with a tweaked roster.
Soon enough, the NBA will find out if the Pistons will follow the Cleveland Cavaliers by making a major coaching change, or if Langdon is willing to ride it out for at least another season.