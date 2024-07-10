Pistons Make Important Announcement on Veteran’s Summer League Status
The Detroit Pistons are set to head to Las Vegas this week for the start of the 2024 Summer League. On Tuesday, the team announced its roster.
Detroit has decided they will roll out one of their veteran guards for the Summer League scehdule. Second-year guard Marus Sasser will get some burn once again.
Last year, the Pistons selected Sasser out of Houston. At the time, the guard wrapped up his senior season, starting in all 36 games he appeared in. His final year ended with Sasser producing 17 points on 38 percent shooting from the field.
Across his NCAA career, Sasser started 93 of 107 games. He averaged 14 points, three rebounds, and two assists while shooting 37 percent from deep.
Sasser was selected 25th overall by the Pistons in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was their second-highest selection, followed by the Overtime Elite prospect, Ausar Thompson.
Last summer, Sasser averaged 16 points with the Pistons in Vegas. He was behind James Wiseman, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren in the scoring category. After having an impressive run in the summer and stating a solid case for himself to garner minutes in the preseason, Sasser was issued a consistent role in 2023-2024.
In 71 games, Sasser averaged 19 minutes on the court for his rookie season. He produced eight points per game while dishing out three assists. From the field, Sasser averaged 43 percent. He made 38 percent of his threes.
Going into his sophomore effort, Sasser is already transitioning to a new system. With Monty Williams moving on, the Pistons will be coached by J.B. Bickerstaff. It appears they want to see what the soon-to-be sophomore guard can bring to the table after getting another NBA offseason in the books.
The Pistons will fire up their schedule on Saturday, July 13, against the Philadelphia 76ers.