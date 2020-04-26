AJ Lawson, Andrew Nembhard declare for NBA draft

Add two more Canadians to the list of NBA draft entrees.

Sophomores AJ Lawson and Andrew Nembhard will both reportedly enter their names into NBA draft consideration, though the two will retain their NCAA eligibility in case they choose to return to college next year, according to CBS and Stadium,

The 6-foot-6 Lawson is coming off 2019-20 campaign in which he averaged 13.4 points per game at South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks to an 18-13 record.

He has a 50/50 chance of getting drafted, according to Canadian basketball scout Wesley Brown.

"There's a lot of uncertainty this year and with him having played a few seasons of college basketball, we have a pretty good idea of who he is and what he can become," Brown said. "Because of the level of athlete he is, he probably has a solid chance of getting drafted because it's a weaker draft and... there's a lot of uncertainty."

Nembhard, the 6-foot-5 point guard for Florida, is coming off a year in which he averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists, the second most in the SEC.

"He's more of a known quantity especially because he has an NBA skill set and that he's a point guard with size and a high IQ," Brown said. "That gives him probably a better chance (of getting draft) where teams in the second round might not be willing to take such a high risk and may be willing to get a guy that can come in and play."

Lawson and Nembhard join fellow Canadians Marcus Carr, Nate Darling, and Isiaha Mike as Canada's top prospects in the 2020 draft. Though this year won't have the same star power as last year's draft, Brown said there is still talent for Canadians to look for.

"Last year's (draft) was historic," Brown said. "I think (this year's draft) is still actually pretty good. The problem is there's not much high-end talent, not like they can't become that but there are not many potential lottery picks, probably none. But there's probably six or so guys that could sneak into the late second round and have a chance to actually have an NBA career. You know between Nembhard, Lawson, Isaiah Mike, he's an interesting guy, Marcus Carr, and Nate Darling."