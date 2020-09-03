Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash as New Head Coach

Canadian and NBA Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has been hired to be the Brooklyn Nets new head coach, the team announced Thursday.

The 46-year-old Nash played 18 seasons in the NBA, starring for the Phoenix Suns and in Mike D'Antoni's so-called Seven Seconds or Less offence.

"I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward," Nash said in a press release. "Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospect of the team on the court as I am moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community."

Nash takes over the team replacing interim coach Jacque Vaughn who will reportedly stay on with the Nets as an assistant coach, according to Adrain Wojnarowski.

"After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "In Steve, we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players. I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritizing team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players toward a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league."

The Nets are coming off a 35-37 regular season and a playoff sweep at the hands of the Toronto Raptors.

Next year, the Nets are expected to be one of the NBA's best teams led by a healthy Kevin Durant, who is coming off an Achilles tendon tear, and Kyrie Irving, whose season ended with shoulder surgery.

This will be the first coaching job Nash has held since retiring from the NBA.