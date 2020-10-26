SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Canadian Prospects Get New 5-Star Rankings System

Aaron Rose

Had Jefferson Koulibaly been able to show his stardom in Buffalo instead of Hamilton, Ont. the story of his recruiting would have been totally different. He would have had the kind of exposure top American basketball prospects get, constantly traveling to tournaments around the country and playing in front of scouts on a regular basis. Instead, though, he went to school at Lincoln Prep and was virtually unknown on the recruiting trail.

"I remember a college scout come to see Jefferson play and having no idea who he was," Canadian basketball scout Wesley Brown said. "They were impressed by him but never ended up recruited him."

Had American scouting services been able to see Koulibaly play on a regular basis they would have seen his toughness and the unrelenting work ethic that set him apart in Brown's opinion. To Brown, who said he saw Lincoln Prep play over 25 times, Koulibaly was a five-star prospect. But instead of the hype that comes with a five-star ranking, the Washington State freshman was a little known prospect, unranked by ESPN, and given just three stars by 247Sports and Rivals.

Koulibaly's story and the under recruiting of so many other Canadian basketball players prompted Brown to reform the Canadian scouting world and create his own ranking system for Canada's top basketball prospects.

"I think star ratings really help players in the states get recruited," Brown said. "They're kind of like a second eye for the coaches that confirm if a player is good or not."

Canada's 2021 class will have four five-star prospects in Brown's inaugural rankings: Caleb Houstan (Montverde), Charles Bediako (IMG Academy), Ryan Nembhard (Montverde), and Marlon Lestin (Halton Prep).

Houstan, Bediako, and Nembhard are the most well-known of the four. Houstan, a 6-foot-8 forward, is ranked as a five-star prospect and Canada's top recruit in 2021 by most American scouting services. He's joined by Bediako, a 6-foot-11 centre, who is another well-regarded five-star prospect, and Nembhard, the younger brother of former Florida guard and Gonzaga transfer Andrew Nembhard, who is a consensus four-star prospect on American websites.

Then there's Lestin, a Canadian at Halton Prep who is virtually unknown south of the border.

"Lestin is the sleeper coaches don’t know about," Brown said. "Marlon is a 6-foot-9 combo forward that could develop into either a small forward or power forward depending on how teams want to use him. He can shoot the 3, is very athletic, and can defend on the perimeter. The one skill that separates Marlon is his ability and willingness to pass."

To Brown, Lestin is a high major prospect with NBA potential that colleges should be clamoring for. He's recently had interest from California, St. John's, Georgia Tech, LSU, and UIC, Lestin said, to go with his offers from Providence, EIC, UMass, Holy Cross, and LIU. With the right exposure, Brown said Lestin should have no trouble landing multiple high major offers.

That's what Brown is hoping to achieve with his new rankings. He wants to put an end to the under recruiting of Canadian prospects who stay in Canada.

"I know guys in the past who I thought were great that didn’t get recruited like they should have been," Brown said. "I’ve kind of realized that this is what it's going to take to move Canadian recruiting moving forward."

Comments

Canada Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Names to Know Ahead of Raptors 2020 Draft

The Toronto Raptors will have plenty of options in the NBA Draft making Xavier Tillman, Malachi Flynn, Cassius Winston, and Elijah Hughes names to know

Aaron Rose

Incoming Canadian Freshman to Keep an Eye on for the 2021 NBA Draft

With the NBA Draft right around the corner, here are four Canadian freshmen to keep an eye on for the 2021 NBA Draft and beyond

Aaron Rose

Raptors Will Have Options in "Balanced" 2020 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors have been forced to adapt to COVID-19 regulations during the NBA's pre-draft process but options remain in a "balanced" 2020 draft class

Aaron Rose

Raptors Have Options if Fred VanVleet Leaves in Free Agency

The Toronto Raptors should be able to replace some of Fred VanVleet's value if he leaves this offseason

Aaron Rose

by

Sunshine88

Raptors Expected to Have Tough Competition For VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors will have to balance long-term and short-term goals when dealing with Fred VanVleet this offseason

Aaron Rose

Opting In a No-Brainer for Stanley Johnson

The Toronto Raptors should expect to see Stanley Johnson opt-in when the NBA's 2020 offseason starts

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors Unveil New Uniforms

The Toronto Raptors released three of their five new uniforms for the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season

Aaron Rose

The Raptors Have Interviewed Canadian Isiaha Mike Who is Hoping to Take an Unconventional Path to the NBA

The Toronto Raptors have spoken to SMU's Isiaha Mike who is spending next year playing overseas in Germany hoping to impress NBA scouts

Aaron Rose

So What Now? Looking Ahead to the NBA's Offseason

The NBA offseason remains unclear, but the Toronto Raptors are already planning for the free agency and the draft in the coming months

Aaron Rose

Raptors Have 8th Highest Championship Odds for 2021

The Toronto Raptors are +1700 to win the NBA Finals in 2021, the eighth best odds in the NBA

Aaron Rose