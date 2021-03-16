A Canadian's Guide to March Madness

From Andrew Nembhard to Josh Primo, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and Quincy Guerrier, this year's March Madness is loaded with Canadian talent

We're halfway through March and that means March Madness is fast approaching. On Thursday the First Four games will tipoff and by the end of the week, we'll be right into the Round of 64.

So as you fill out your March Madness brackets hoping to best your family, friends, and co-workers, here's a Canadian's guide to the tournament.

2021 March Madness Bracket

Gonzaga: Andrew Nembhard

We'll start in the West where Aurora, Ontario's Andrew Nembhard has helped lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a perfect 26-0 season and a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

"Nembhard is a key piece on the best team in the country," Canadian basketball scout Wesley Brown said. "They rely on him to be a ball-handler, a decision-maker, and a secondary playmaker in general."

If any Canadian is going to go far in the tournament, Nembhard is the safest bet. He's averaging 9.2 points on 47.6% shooting with 4.2 assists. While he might not wow with his scoring numbers, he's a well-rounded guard who can certainly lead the Bulldogs deep in the tournament.

Alabama: Josh Primo

No Canadian is better positioned to change his NBA Draft stock this month than Alabama's Josh Primo. The Crimson Tide's 6-foot-6 freshman is averaging 8.1 points on 42.6% shooting this season and has shown flashes of the tantalizing NBA skills that made him a top-100 prospect coming out of high school.

"If he has a big few games with the pressure on I think that would go a long way to boosting his draft stock," Brown said. "He could test the waters because he projects to be an NBA type of guy and maybe someone pulls the trigger."

Primo is currently battling a left MCL Sprain that has kept him out of Alabama's last two games, but if he's healthy and ready to go for the Crimson Tide he could be a difference-maker this month.

Oklahoma State: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Cade Cunningham will certainly draw eyeball for Oklahoma State as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but Canadians won't want to miss Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. The Cowboy's 6-foot-7 forward is a human highlight reel and the first-ever two-time BioSteel All-Canadian Player of the Year in high school.

"He provides a lot of easy points with a lot of the attention going on Cade Cunningham," Brown said. "Moncrieffe is a really efficient finisher. He's shooting over 50% from the field and he's just got a knack around the room. So he'll be a key piece for Oklahoma State. They're a team that could go really deep, they could win all really, there's no limit."

Moncrieffe will likely stick around Oklahoma State for another season, but a really big month and a deep run in the tournament could sway his decision when draft season rolls around.

West Virginia: Gabe Osabuohien

If there's one player that Canadians are going to fall in love with this month it's likely going to be West Virginia's Gabe Osabuohien. A 6-foot-7 forward from Toronto, Osabuohien is a hard-working rotation player for the Mountaineers.

"He's Mr. Glue guy for West Virginia. He takes charges, he defends the other team's best big and sometimes three, four, or five really," Brown said. "He just makes all the right pays, does all the dirty work, makes the Kyle Lowry plays nobody else wants to make on defence."

Purdue: Zach Edey

Purdue's Canadian centre, Zach Edey, is one of the biggest players in this year's tournament. He's a 7-foot-4 freshman from Toronto who only recently began playing basketball.

"Edey had a successful and efficient freshman year. He has excellent tools for a player his size," Brown said. "He probably projects as a draft pick down the road."

If he can limit his foul trouble, he could make a big difference for the Boilermakers this month, especially in the right matchup. It was was just two weeks ago he had back-to-back 20-point performances against Wisconsin and Indiana, respectively.

Oregon: Eugene Omoruyi & Chris Duarte

Oregon has two Canadians leading the way in Eugene Omoruyi and Chris Duarte.

Omoruyi is a 6-foot-6 forward averaging a team-best 16.7 points per game this season.

"He's one of my favorite players in college basketball, great IQ, doesn't need the ball to succeed, moves really well without the ball. He's a beast in the paint," Brown said. "He's shooting the 3 pretty well. He's pretty good at everything and he's mature and I think play the winning style of basketball."

Second on the team in scoring is Duarte, a Dominican-Canadian from Montreal who is also averaging 16.7 points on 52.4% shooting this season.

"He's a really good shooter and a three-level scorer that can create his own shot," Brown said.

Syracuse: Quincy Guerrier

Syracuse is always a scary team come March and this year Montreal's Quincy Guerrier leads the 11th seeded Orangemen into a tough matchup against San Diego State.

"Quincy is a very good rebounding stretch four that plays within himself and has accepted his role perfectly," Brown said. "He plays hard with or without touches and has shot it better recently. A big March could really boost his draft stock"

Georgetown: Jahvon Blair

Georgetown has been one of college hoops' biggest surprises lately. They ran off four straight wins to clinch the Big East title and Canadian Jahvon Blair has done a lot of the heavy lifting. He's a 6-foot-4 senior from Brampton, Ontario, averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game this season.

"He’s a skilled shot-maker that is relied on to be the primary scorer and facilitator," Brown said.

The Hoyas have already been one of March's Cinderellas and if their magic continues it'll be thanks to some stellar performances from Blair.

