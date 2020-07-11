AllRaptors
Lu Dort to wear Haitian Creole on his jersey

Aaron Rose

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Canadian guard Luguentz Dort said he plans on wearing Haitian Creole on his jersey when the season returns later this month.

Dort, 21, is the son of Haitian immigrants and grew up in Montreal-Nord, an area of Montreal with a diverse immigrant population.

He had previously discussed wearing a jersey with a social justice message in French, but decided to go with Creole, presumably to honor his family's heritage.

"Lu just wants to show people where he's from," said Nelson Osse, Dort's former AAU coach in Montreal. "You're going to see all these messages in English, so he just wants to send a message to the French. That's just Lu, he's always thinking about other people."

Dort has been a staple in the Thunder's starting lineup since January 20, providing lockdown defense alongside Chris Paul and fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He was averaging 6.2 points, with nearly two rebounds, and an assist per game when the season stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11.

The Thunder will return on August 1 against the Utah Jazz.

