Who is Canada's Next Jamal Murray?

Aaron Rose

Before he was the hottest scorer in the NBA and the slayer of the Los Angeles Clippers, Jamal Murray was just a uber-talented basketball prospect shooting hoops in a small town an hour north-east of Toronto.

It's there in Mono, Ont. that Murray first began making a name for himself at Orangeville Prep., one of Canada's premier basketball institutions.

Over the past five years, the program — also known as Athlete Institute — has produced six NBA players. Last year alone the program had four players join the league. Ignas Brazdeikis was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the New York Knicks, while breakout rookie Luguentz Dort, Kyle Alexander, and Oshae Brissett all signed with teams following the draft.

On Thursday, the next group of Orangeville Prep players will show off their talent in a showcase practice for university and college scouts that will be broadcast on YouTube.

This year's core is led by Jefferson Monegro, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, Darius DeAveiro, a 5-foot-10 guard, Majambu Mbikay, a 6-foot-7 forward, and Enoch Kalambay, a 6-foot-5 wing.

"They've got some really talented guys," said Wesley Brown, a Canadian basketball scout who will be broadcasting the showcase. "There's talent for every college level."

The program also has a pair of foreign-born players to keep an eye on in Rory Stewart, a 6-foot-9 forward from London, England, and Tyrhe Fortney, a 6-foot-9 forward from who is transferring in from Michigan this season.

The event will start at 10:15 a.m. and run through 1:15 p.m.

Full Schedule:

10:15-11:05am - Dynamic Warm Up

11:05-11:20am - Flow Warm Up - Screen and Roll, Pick and Pop

11:20-11:30am - 5 vs 5 Shell Drill

11:30-11:33am - Free Throws

11:33-11:43am - 5 vs 5 Transition Build

11:44-11:54am - Group Shooting

11:55-12:05pm - 33 in 3 (3 Pointers)

12:05-12:07pm - Free Throws

12:07-12:17pm - 5 Man Transition Drill

12:17-12:20pm - Full Court Transition Layups in 2 Minutes

12:20-12:30pm - Sideline Transition into Flow Offence

12:30-1:00pm - 2 Way Champion - First to 7

1:00-1:15pm - Cool Down & Interviews

