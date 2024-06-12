NBA Insider Shares Latest Scoop on Raptors Draft Plans
The Toronto Raptors are supposedly looking to move up in the NBA draft later this month.
Toronto is one of three teams including the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers who are reportedly trying to improve their draft position, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.
It's unclear who the Raptors are targeting with a potential move up the draft lottery but there have been "rumblings" connecting Toronto and Canadian center Zach Edey in the draft, O'Conner said. Toronto worked out Edey at the OVO Athletic Centre earlier this month alongside five other prospects.
Of the teams with lottery picks, the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder appear the most ready to take a step forward next season and could be looking to move down in the draft for NBA-ready talent. Memphis and Oklahoma City could both use a little more frontcourt depth and have drawn speculation as potential landing spots for Jakob Poeltl should Toronto opt to move the 28-year-old center.
The Raptors could also look to move Bruce Brown who has a $23 million team option for next season. Brown has shown he can be a valuable rotation player on a playoff team and Toronto had been open to moving the 27-year-old for a first-round pick ahead of the trade deadline this past season.
It's unlikely Chris Boucher or Jalen McDaniels hold much value in trade negotiations but both veterans are on expiring contracts and could be moved this summer.
Toronto's own pick in this year's draft fell at No. 8 and was conveyed to San Antonio as part of the Poeltl deal from the 2023 trade deadline.