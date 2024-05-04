NBA Shares Top-10 Draft Prospects List With New Rules Potentially Impacting Raptors
For the first time in league history, the NBA has released a list of its top 10 draft prospects this year with Australian center Alex Starr projected to be the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft.
The league’s new collective bargaining agreement mandates all prospects must share their medical information with teams unless they’re projected to be top-10 picks.
Starr’s medical information will only be shared with teams who own top-10 draft picks this year.
Matas Buzelis of the G League Ignite, UConn's Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan, Zaccharie Risacher of France, and Nikola Topic of Serbia are considered prospects ranked No. 2 through six. Their medical information will be shared with any team that owns a top-15 pick.
Kentuck's Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, Ron Holland II of the Ignite, and Tennessee's Dalton Knecht are expected to be picks No. 7 through 10, and will have their medical information distributed to all teams with a top-25 selection.
For the Toronto Raptors, landing a top-six pick in this year’s draft will therefore demine whose medical information the organization will see. If the Raptors lose the pick to San Antonio, Toronto’s first selection won’t be until No. 19, and Toronto will be unable to see medical information for any of the top six prospects.
The league announced that 78 prospects will be invited to the NBA draft combine in Chicago later this month. All prospects must participate in combine activities unless they’re granted a waiver otherwise they’ll be ineligible to be drafted this year.
The NBA draft lottery is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on May 12 with the draft set for June 26th and 27th at 8 pm.