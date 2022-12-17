Kyrie Irving Discusses Watching Fred VanVleet: 'He's a Winner. He's a Champion'

It's been a bit of a tumultuous season for Fred VanVleet who hasn't quite looked like himself for much of the year. His three-point shot hasn't been falling and at times he's looked a step slow. And yet, while questions are raised about the Toronto Raptors point guard by those outside the NBA, those within the league still share nothing but respect for the former All-Star.

"I love going against Fred," said Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. "I watch him a lot, he watches me a lot. So throughout the game, talking back and forth a little bit. He comes in that fourth quarter, hits a three in transition right in my face and he's like, 'let's go.' And that's what I'm saying. The matchup, they're fun."

VanVleet may have gotten the best of Irving on the box score sheet Saturday night, dropped 39 points for the second straight game, seven more than Irving's 32, it was Irving who beat VanVleet for the game-winner. The Nets guard saw a one-on-one opportunity against VanVleet, danced with him on the perimeter, and then step back to hit the decisive three-pointer.

"He’s the best in the world at that right there," VanVleet said of Irving. "Gotta shake his hands, salute him. It was a great move and unfortunately I was on the wrong end of it."

Irving celebrated in the moment but he was nothing but respectful of VanVleet after the game, sharing praise for his Raptors counterpart.

"I have so much respect for Fred. He's a winner. He's a champion," Irving said. "Anytime you go against guys like that in the league you definitely get up for it."

