AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Report: Boucher says he's gained 15 pounds

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors' big Chris Boucher might look a little different when he returns to game action next month.

The 27-year-old Boucher told reporters he's gained 15 pounds over the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus.

Boucher came into the season listed at 6-foot-9, 200-pounds.

While he's never been a particularly strong post-up player, Boucher has made a name for himself this season as an energetic bench player who can get up and down the court quickly and contest shots on the perimeter. He's contested 118 3-point shots this season, which ranks third in the NBA on a per-minute basis for players with at least 500 minutes played, according to NBA stats.

On the other end of the court, Boucher's 1.41 points per possession in transition is in the 93rd percentile for NBA players, per NBA stats, albeit in a very limited sample size.

Though Boucher likely won't see very many minutes in the playoffs if the Raptors remain healthy, a slightly bigger frame should help him hold his own in the post a little better when the season returns for Toronto next month.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A year later: Reflecting on Kawhi Leonard's Raptors departure

After a year of both skepticism and hope for Toronto Raptors fans, Kawhi Leonard departed for the Los Angeles Clippers a year ago today

Aaron Rose

Raptors scrimmage schedule released

The Toronto Raptors scrimmage schedule was released. The Raptors will play the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns

Aaron Rose

Siakam & Anunoby refining their offensive repertoire before playoffs start

Toronto Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby spoke to reporters about improving their offensive repertoire before the NBA playoffs

Aaron Rose

Report: NBA & union agree on social justice messages

The NBA and NBPA have reportedly agreed on a list of social justice terms players can display during the season's return

Aaron Rose

4 reasons Raptors fans should watch the Chicago "bubble" league

Toronto Raptors fans may have a chance to check in on RJ Barrett, watch some potential 2020 free agent signings and potentially see Vince Carter one more time

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Davis looking to become a better creator

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is looking to become a better creator. Davis has been working on shooting off the dribble and handling the pick-and-roll

Aaron Rose

Jordan Loyd get his Raptors ring

Former Raptor Jordan Loyd finally gets his championship ring a year after Toronto won the Finals

Aaron Rose

Is "Skinny" Marc Gasol good for the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has reformed his body during the NBA hiatus, but is it a good thing for the team?

Aaron Rose

What if Bosh had gone to Cleveland? Is Jimmy Butler a Raptor?

The Toronto Raptors could have had Jimmy Butler if Chris Bosh had joined Cleveland instead of pairing up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami

Aaron Rose

Nurse & Powell speak to Raptors media

Raptors coach Nick Nurse and guard Norman Powell spoke to Toronto Raptors media Tuesday

Aaron Rose