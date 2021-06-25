Report: Cavaliers Exploring Trade Options Involving Collin Sexton, Shakeup Could Help Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly exploring trade possibilities with Collin Sexton, possibly shaking up the top of the draft to help the Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into the NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-best lottery odds and just a 45% chance of landing a top-four pick in the draft. Had they moved down a spot or two, things would have been easier for Cleveland, but by earning landing the third pick in the draft the Cavaliers now have some roster construction questions to figure out.

In all likelihood, the Cavaliers will be picking from Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, and Evan Mobley at No. 3 for Cleveland and with Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, and presumably Jarrett Allen on the roster next season there's no easy choice for the Cavaliers. It's why Cleveland has reportedly begun exploring trade options for Sexton, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported.

"There’s a belief around the league that Cleveland prefers to move on from Sexton, rather than sign him to a deal that would greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward," Woo wrote from the NBA Combine in Chicago. "The Cavs hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, and could end up selecting another guard, which could further expedite the process of a trade."

The 22-year-old Sexton averaged a team-leading 24.3 points and 4.4 assists last season and is likely heading toward a massive payday. Moving him would likely clear the way for the Cavaliers to select Green or Suggs to pair with Garland, Okoro, and Allen.

For the Toronto Raptors, a Cavaliers surprise could shake up how things play out at No. 4. If the Rockets go with Green at No. 2 and the Cavaliers pass on Mobley to select Suggs, the Raptors could be sitting at No. 4 staring at Mobley, the best big in the draft. Alternatively, if the Cavaliers decide they'd rather Suggs' guard skills to replace Sexton rather than Green, Toronto may be able to nab the purest scorer in the draft.

