Success breeds success for Raptors' developmental program

Toronto Raptors rookie Oshae Brissett sounded like a salesman for the Raptors organization Monday night. It was as if team president Masai Ujiri asked him to make a presentation explaining why young free agents should sign in Toronto.

"I feel if you're with the Raptors and you kind of don't get where you need to be after that, that's kind of on you honestly," Brissett said.

The Raptors have arguably been the NBA's most impressive developmental organization since Ujiri took over in 2013. Year after year the team has turned players selected outside the lottery or signed after the draft into important contributors.

Nobody better represents that developmental success better than Fred VanVleet.

After going undrafted in 2016, VanVleet famously bet on himself during Summer League and signed a multi-year contract with the Raptors. Now he is on track to get a serious payday this offseason, assuming the NBA salary cap doesn't take a dive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For fellow undrafted free agents like Terence Davis II and Brissett, having VanVleet within the organization is a physical representation of who and what they can become if they work within the Raptors' system.

"I was having this conversation earlier with TD," Brissett said. "We were talking about Freddie and how far he's come from when he first started and to where he is now and how respected he is around the league. So having him kind of as a guy to look up to, it's amazing."

Just his presence would be enough to inspire some rookies, but VanVleet is far more than just a symbol to Brissett. The two have had conversations throughout the year about how to get to where VanVleet is now.

"He told me just to stay ready," Brissett said. "That's kind of what I did all year, no matter if it was with the 905 or the Raptors, anytime I was called I was trying to get my maximum effort going out there."

Then there's the organization side of the developmental equation. The Raptors have the presumptive Coach of the Year winner steering the ship in head coach Nick Nurse and arguably the NBA's best executive in Ujiri ensuring that development is a focal point of the team's organizational strategy.

"Our coaches are so willing and ready to be in the gym with you and our older guys are also willing and ready to teach as well. So if you're not really listening, you're not really putting in the work, that's kind of on you," Brissett said. "There's definitely a plus and a bonus being in this organization because everyone's so keen on development."

The Raptors will keep development at the forefront of their plans when they take the court Friday for their first of three scrimmage games, according to Nurse. The team's plan is to rotate players in and out of each game to make sure everyone is healthy for the seeding game opener on August 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I think everybody probably will take their turn of staying out," Nurse said. "I wouldn't imagine we'll have the full complement maybe till the first game against the Lakers"