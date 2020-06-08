AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Raptors might not get a shot at Giannis

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors haven't hidden their interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri has wanted Antetokounmpo since the 2013 draft when he tried to trade up with the Oklahoma City Thunder to select the now 6-foot-11 'Greek Freak.'

On Monday, ESPN's Tim Bontemps re-confirmed the Raptors' interest in Antetokounmpo, writing: "Toronto's interest in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 is no secret. Another deep playoff run would add to the sales pitch."

The problem for the Raptors is Ujiri might never get a chance to truly pitch Antetokounmpo on Toronto.

If Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee, the Bucks will have the first opportunity to re-sign their franchise superstar. The team is reportedly planning to offer Antetokounmpo a max contract extension at the earliest possible date this offseason. Originally that was supposed to be June 30, 2020, but with the season being pushed back that date will likely not be until the autumn. 

Lately, it sounds as though Antetokounmpo might take this path.

During an anti-black racism protest on Saturday, Antetokounmpo was seen passing out water bottles to protesters before taking over a megaphone to speak about the protests.

"I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee and not be scared to walk in the street," Antetokounmpo said. "I want the city of Milwaukee to know I’m here."

The context for these quotes was certainly more about the importance of safety and justice for black Americans than his potential upcoming 2021 free agency. It's possible he got carried away speaking from the heart and could eventually leave Milwaukee, but his words could be telling about his NBA future, and Raptors fans might want to brace for that reality.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kayla Alexander of the Minnesota Lynx on racism and George Floyd's death

Minnesota Lynx's center and Canadian WNBA star Kayla Alexander on racism in America, George Floyd's death, and creating change

Aaron Rose

Three Reasons for Raptors Optimism this Playoffs

Toronto Raptors have advantages with a veteran group, strong coaching in Nick Nurse, and skilled depth in an unorthodox 2020 NBA playoffs

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors draft prospect name to know: Leandro Bolmaro

Toronto Raptors may look at Barcelona's Leandro Bolmaro in the 2020 NBA draft. Bolmaro is a former Basketball Without Borders prospect from Argentina

Aaron Rose

Raptors Basketball is Coming Back

Toronto Raptors basketball and the NBA are reportedly returning this season with 22 teams starting July 31.

Aaron Rose

It's Just Quieter Here

George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet's death have brought racial issues to the forefront for Canadian basketball coaches.

Aaron Rose

Week in Review: George Floyd's death, Siakam Speaks, NBA Returning

George Floyd's death impacts the Toronto Raptors and Fred VanVleet. Pascal Siakam talks to TNT and the United States border opens to NBA players

Aaron Rose

How Pascal Siakam became a 3-point weapon for the Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam told TNT's Ernie Johnson he spent the 2018 offseason becoming a 3-point weapon

Aaron Rose

NBA, Raptors Players Permitted to Cross Border into U.S.

NBA and Toronto Raptors player residing in Canada and internationally have reportedly been cleared to cross the border into the United States

Aaron Rose

Potential Playoffs: Raptors should expect fun, exciting series against Grizzlies

Toronto Raptors shouldn't have a problem against Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA's proposed new playoff format. Raptors playoff experience will be too much

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors Could be Impacted by Playoff Reseeding

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are better matchups for the Toronto Raptors in new playoff format

Aaron Rose