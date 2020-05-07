How would a shortened NBA playoffs affect the Raptors?

History better not repeat itself for the Toronto Raptors this year, especially if the NBA condenses the playoffs to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Raptors fans no-doubt would like to see a repeat of last year championship run, Toronto's infamous Game 1 issues could spell doom for the Raptors if the playoffs are shortened. The franchise is just 4-15 all-time in Game 1s, and while it hasn't necessarily been a major issue for the Raptors in the past, dropping Game 1 could have serious consequences in a potential best-of-five playoff series this year.

Of the teams most affected by a potentially shortened NBA playoffs, Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro says the Raptors may stand to lose the most.

"Toronto head coach Nick Nurse was masterful in the 2019 postseason, morphing Toronto’s rotation and strategy depending on the opponent," Shapiro wrote. "The Raptors sagged off Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference finals then smothered Stephen Curry in the Finals, a credit to Nurse’s malleability and attention to detail. The more information Nurse gets, the more he adjusts. A shortened slate of series’ would mitigate Toronto’s advantage."

Aside from Nurse's genius mix-and-matching, Shapiro cited Toronto's Game 1 woes as a potential pitfall for the 48-16 Raptors.

"Toronto has been dreadful in Game 1’s in recent seasons, and Nurse’s squad even dropped Game 1 to the Magic in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Perhaps the trend is more of a coincidence than anything. But with a slate of youngsters on the roster–led by Pascal Siakam–the longer the series the better," he wrote.

While there may be reason for optimism regarding the Raptors reopening their practice facilities, there's still no timetable for NBA action to return. Until we have a better idea of what's to come, Raptors fans might just want to hope the playoffs aren't too condensed.