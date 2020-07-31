AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Lowry looking to reform education to spur social change

Aaron Rose

When NBA players agreed to restart the 2019-20 season one of the stipulations of a return was they could continue to fight for social change.

That fight is one of the things NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed in his letter to NBA fans prior to Thursday night's NBA opener.

"It’s an opportunity for NBA players and teams to continue a longstanding tradition of addressing important issues around social justice," Silver wrote.

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the teams at the forefront of the fight for social change. Raptors players have routinely voiced their displeasure with racial inequality all over the globe and educated one another on what it's like to be a Black man in North America.

For Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who will return to the court Saturday with the words "Education Reform" on his back, the fight for social justice starts with changing the hearts and minds of today's youth.

“Myself, growing up in the inner city, we weren’t really taught African-American history. We weren’t taught about our ancestors, our history as African-Americans. We had a month in February when we kind of went through some stuff and that was it," Lowry said.

That 400-plus year history of anti-Black racism in North America has largely been erased from grade school textbooks. American and Canadian history has primarily been taught through the lens of the White men who wrote the founding documents, led the wars, and have held the highest positions for nearly the entirety of the countries existence.

Lowry, who has two young boys, said hasn't waited to teach his children American history.

"We’re not going to wait for anyone else," Lowry said. "We’re gonna do what we have to do and what we’ve always done to make sure our kids understand where we come from, what we stand for, (and the things) that Black people have to encounter.”

Then there's the other side of education reform that comes down to the quality of education for racial minorities. Lowry, who grew up in North Philadelphia, said the education in his neighbourhood growing up paled in comparison to some of the suburban schools that surrounded the city.

"It sucks because the type of neighbourhood I grew up in, they don’t get the same education that they get in the suburbs and the more polished neighbourhoods," said Lowry. "The tax money, they don’t get the tax money. They don’t get the opportunities that the other kids do, the kids in the neighbourhood that I grew up in. I think it starts there. I think it starts with educating the youth and understanding what it is.”

When the Raptors return to the court Saturday their goal is to bring awareness to these issues, Lowry said.

“What we’re doing as players is we’re voicing everything we need to voice," he said. "We’re always going to continue to talk about justice for Breonna Taylor. We’re talking about voting. We’re talking about voting suppression. We’re going to continue to push the issues on the back of our jerseys, in our interviews and in our process."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Experienced Raptors ready for NBA restart

The Toronto Raptors are ready for the NBA restart. Coach Nick Nurse said he's seen everything he needs to see from his group.

Aaron Rose

Raptors' diversity helping racial conversations for Gasol and Siakam

The Toronto Raptors' diversity has helped lead to productive conversations about racism for Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol

Aaron Rose

Moments that Mattered: Gasol's half-court offense

Raptors' center Marc Gasol will be a key to Toronto's half-court offense when the season restarts next month.

Aaron Rose

Raptors moving past dud in scrimmage finale

Raptors coach Nick Nurse is ready to get the NBA regular season back underway after a dud in Toronto's scrimmage finale.

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Anunoby's Handles, Powell's shooting, Game Ready

The Toronto Raptors will continue to look for improvements from OG Anunoby while hoping Norman Powell breaks out of his shooting funk

Aaron Rose

Canadian Enoch Boakye commits to Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans land Canadian five-star Enoch Boakye. Commitment came down to Tom Izzo showing "love" early in recruitment

Aaron Rose

Moments that Mattered: Development of OG Anunoby

Raptors OG Anunoby showed improved dribble penetration and ball handling skills against the Portland Trail Blazers in Sunday's scrimmage

Aaron Rose

Anunoby shows improved offensive repertoire in Raptors win

Raptors' OG Anunoby shows the kind of offensive improvements Toronto will need from him to make a deep run in this year's NBA playoffs

Aaron Rose

VanVleet out for game with "banged" left knee

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet exited Sunday's scrimmage early with an injured left knee

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Gasol back, McCaw out, and #RustWatch

The Toronto Raptors will have Marc Gasol back in action tonight but will be without Patrick McCaw against the Portland Trail Blazers

Aaron Rose