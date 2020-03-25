From Castoff to Franchise Icon

December 12, 2013 was supposed to the end of a disappointing era for the Toronto Raptors.

Just three days earlier, new Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri sent Rudy Gay to Sacramento and Kyle Lowry was supposed to be next, reportedly on his way to the Knicks.

Toronto was going to get some combination of Raymond Felton, Iman Shumpert, Metta World Peace and a 2018 first round draft pick for the then-27-year-old Lowry.

The deal seemed all but final. Even Lowry later told reporters "that deal was done."

And yet it wasn't. Knicks owner James Dolan was reportedly afraid of being bamboozled by Ujiri in another trade after Ujiri swindled New York during both the Nuggets Carmelo Anthony trade in February 2011 and the Raptors Andrea Bargnani in July 2013.

Unable to move Lowry, Ujiri reset for a few days.

Then everything changed.

The Raptors went on a 9-2 run, turning a 7-13 team with Gay and Lowry into a playoff team.

Every NBA championship team is built with a healthy combination of brilliance and luck. Not dealing Lowry on that December day was sheer luck.

Seven years later, Lowry, who turns 34 today, has become a Raptors icon. He's been the heart and soul of Raptors basketball. The man with the intangibles, the man who stuck through the lean years, saw his partner in crime shipped away to San Antonion and then paired up with Kawhi Leonard to bring Toronto its first NBA title.

Looking back on it, it's been a remarkable journey.

So as No. 7 celebrates another year, here are the top 7 moments of his Raptors career:

No. 7: The game winner over 6-foot-6 Solomon Hill

No. 6: Lowry's 35 points evens up series 2-2 vs. Cleveland

No. 5: Lowry's 36 points gives Toronto a 3-2 series lead over Brooklyn

No. 4: Career-high 43-point night capped with game winner to down Cleveland

No. 3: Half court heave sends Raptors into overtime in Game 1 vs. Miami

No. 2: Picked pass ties up Game 7 vs. 76ers

No. 1: 11 straight Raptors points to open Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals