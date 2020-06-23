AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Canadian Luguentz Dort is forcing the Thunder's hand

Aaron Rose

Canadian Luguentz Dort's impressive play this year will likely earn him a full-time contract from the Oklahoma City Thunder when the NBA's transaction window opens Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Montreal native signed a two-way deal with the Thunder after slipping out of the 2019 NBA draft. He has since become a key contributor to the Thunder, starting in 21 of his 29 games with the club this year.

Starting Tuesday, the Thunder will have seven days to sign Dort to a fill-time contract otherwise they risk losing him as a restricted free agent at season's end.

While it's almost a foregone conclusion the team will sign Dort, according to The Athletic's Erik Horne, the NBA has made an exception this season that will allow players on two-way contracts to play in the playoffs, meaning the Thunder aren't obligated to sign Dort if they want him in the playoffs.

"Now we have to just see what the options are and then make our best decision there, but he’s clearly someone that we want to have with us going forward, and that would be my expectation,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti told Sports Illustrated's Erik Gee. “That could be something that happens in the short term, it could be something that happens later, I don’t know. We’re just in an uncertain time. But certainly, he’s a guy that we’d love to have with us, and we’ll work to find ways to make that happen.”

Dort is averaging 6.2 points per game this season.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Canadian Andrew Nembhard transferring to Gonzaga

Canadian Andrew Nembhard announced he will transfer to Gonzaga next season after leaving Florida.

Aaron Rose

Raptors not expected to make any additions before season

The Toronto Raptors are not expected to make any transactions before the NBA season returns in July.

Aaron Rose

A look at Florida's COVID-19 surge as Raptors prepare for return

The Toronto Raptors are heading to Florida for the NBA's return, but COVID-19 cases are surging throughout Florida.

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors leaving for Fort Myers, Florida, amid COIVD-19 outbreak

The Toronto Raptors are heading to Fort Myers, Florida, despite the state's surge in positive COVID-19 tests

Aaron Rose

Raptors' keys to stability

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and president Masai Ujiri are in a class of their own when it comes to NBA leadership

Aaron Rose

Tampering expected in Orlando where Giannis and Raptors will share a hotel

Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks will share a hotel in Orlando where tampering is expected throughout the NBA

Aaron Rose

"Coming back is problematic" — Dr. Harry Edwards on sports returning

Dr. Harry Edwards is concerned about the possibility of the NBA returning as COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect Black communities

Aaron Rose

How the Raptors adopted Moreyball

The Toronto Raptors and Nick Nurse have become one of the league's foremost adopters of the Moreyball offense

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors getting new logo and uniforms

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly getting a new logo and uniforms to start the 2020-21 NBA season

Aaron Rose

How Terence Davis went from Undrafted Rookie to Raptors Contributor

How Toronto Raptors rookie guard Terence Davis went from undrafted Ole Miss prospect to key contributor for Nick Nurse.

Aaron Rose