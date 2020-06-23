Canadian Luguentz Dort is forcing the Thunder's hand

Canadian Luguentz Dort's impressive play this year will likely earn him a full-time contract from the Oklahoma City Thunder when the NBA's transaction window opens Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Montreal native signed a two-way deal with the Thunder after slipping out of the 2019 NBA draft. He has since become a key contributor to the Thunder, starting in 21 of his 29 games with the club this year.

Starting Tuesday, the Thunder will have seven days to sign Dort to a fill-time contract otherwise they risk losing him as a restricted free agent at season's end.

While it's almost a foregone conclusion the team will sign Dort, according to The Athletic's Erik Horne, the NBA has made an exception this season that will allow players on two-way contracts to play in the playoffs, meaning the Thunder aren't obligated to sign Dort if they want him in the playoffs.

"Now we have to just see what the options are and then make our best decision there, but he’s clearly someone that we want to have with us going forward, and that would be my expectation,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti told Sports Illustrated's Erik Gee. “That could be something that happens in the short term, it could be something that happens later, I don’t know. We’re just in an uncertain time. But certainly, he’s a guy that we’d love to have with us, and we’ll work to find ways to make that happen.”

Dort is averaging 6.2 points per game this season.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.