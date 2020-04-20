AllRaptors
Michael Jordan found his kryptonite in Toronto

AaronRose

While Michael Jordan may be the NBA's most prolific scorer, there seemed to be one team that had his number.

Aside from the Chicago Bulls, no NBA team held Jordan to fewer points per game than the Toronto Raptors.

In 19 games against Toronto, Jordan averaged just 20.5 points per game, nearly 10 points below his career average of 30.1.

While the stat is a little skewed due to its small sample size and the fact that the Raptors only joined the NBA in 1995, toward the back half of Jordan's 15 year career, 20.5 points per game was still six points below his scoring average in his final five seasons. 

The worst scoring night of Jordan's career also came against the Raptors. On December 15, 2002 — just two months before his 40th birthday — Jordan turned in a two-point performance in his final game in Toronto. Despite his off night, Jordan's Wizards still knocked off the Raptors, 95-82 and he nearly recorded a double-double with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Three months later, Jordan had another off night against Toronto. He scored just four points — the third lowest of his career — on March 4, 2003, in just 14 minutes played.

Strangely, between 1995 and 2001, Jordan averaged just 22.5 points in six games against the Vancouver Grizzlies, which was his lowest against any team aside from the Bulls and Raptors.

Maybe there was something about playing Canadian teams that threw Jordan off his game a little. 

