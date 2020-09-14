SI.com
Report: Bucks, Giannis Talk Future Plans

Aaron Rose

Milwaukee Bucks ownership reportedly met with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a three-hour meeting this past weekend to discuss a contract extension and the organization's future, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The meeting comes just days after the Bucks' disappointing second-round playoff exit to the Miami Heat. Now the organization has begun making its sales pitch to Antetokounmpo as he heads into an offseason in which he can sign a supermax contract extension worth 35% of the salary cap, approximately $120-135 million over five years, according to ESPN.

The meeting included Bucks owner Alex Lasry, Antetokounmpo, and his agent, Alex Saratsis, who reportedly discussed the organization's willingness to spend into the luxury tax and build a championship-caliber team around the 25-year-old superstar, Wojnarowski reported.

Antetokounmpo will reportedly go on a vacation before returning to continue discussions with the club at a later date.

"Rival teams are closely monitoring the situation," Haynes wrote.

Raptors Twist:

The Toronto Raptors are expected to be one of the clubs pursuing Antetokounmpo in 2021 if he declines his contract extension this summer and hits free agency following next season.

A meeting was always expected to take place between the Bucks and Antetokounmpo this offseason, so news of its occurrence shouldn't mean much for Toronto's chances to sway the superstar next year.

If Antetokounmpo does sign an extension this year, it'll give the Raptors' front office time to pivot to Plan B before the 2021 offseason which is loaded with other superstar talents.

