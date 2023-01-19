Karl-Anthony Towns Out, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards Questionable vs. Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns and potentially Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards on Thursday vs. the Toronto Raptors

It'll be another night against a shorthanded opponent for the Toronto Raptors who get set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Minnesota as he works his way back from a right calf strain. He's joined on the injury report by Jordan McLaughlin who is also out.

As for the rest of the Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, and Austin Rivers are all questionable to play. Gobert missed Wednesday's game for Minnesota with right groin soreness. Edwards, meanwhile, played Wednesday but now has left hip soreness.

Toronto will remain without Otto Porter Jr. who is out for the season. Dalano Banton is questionable to play.

It'll be the second straight game in which the Raptors have faced a potentially significantly undermanned team. Toronto lost a close one Tuesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites to win Thursday.

Further Reading

Brook Lopez attempts to explain scuffle With Gary Trent Jr. and strange headband throw

Fred VanVleet shoots the lights out but Bucks' shooters too hot for Raptors

Raptors open critical road trip with crucial overtime victory over Knicks