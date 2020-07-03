AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Report: NBA & union agree on social justice messages

Aaron Rose

The NBA and NBPA have reportedly agreed on a list of terms and messages that players are allowed to display during the season's return, according to ESPN's Marc Spears reported Friday.

"The list of the approved suggested social messages, per the source, for the back of the NBA jerseys: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor."

Earlier this week, The Undefeated reported that players decided not to wear the names of those who have died either in police custody or in racially motivated killings.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told reporters he's planning on consulting his high school basketball coach for advice on what he should wear on his jersey.

"I'm going to have to do some research," VanVleet told reporters. "Try to come up with something that's meaningful and that lasts."

Norman Powell told reporters he's considering 10-12 different messages to put on his jersey, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

"Just trying to find a message that speaks to it all and is personal to me," Powell said.

The season is scheduled to return on July 30 in Orlando.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

4 reasons Raptors fans should watch the Chicago "bubble" league

Toronto Raptors fans may have a chance to check in on RJ Barrett, watch some potential 2020 free agent signings and potentially see Vince Carter one more time

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Davis looking to become a better creator

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is looking to become a better creator. Davis has been working on shooting off the dribble and handling the pick-and-roll

Aaron Rose

Jordan Loyd get his Raptors ring

Former Raptor Jordan Loyd finally gets his championship ring a year after Toronto won the Finals

Aaron Rose

Is "Skinny" Marc Gasol good for the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol has reformed his body during the NBA hiatus, but is it a good thing for the team?

Aaron Rose

What if Bosh had gone to Cleveland? Is Jimmy Butler a Raptor?

The Toronto Raptors could have had Jimmy Butler if Chris Bosh had joined Cleveland instead of pairing up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami

Aaron Rose

Nurse & Powell speak to Raptors media

Raptors coach Nick Nurse and guard Norman Powell spoke to Toronto Raptors media Tuesday

Aaron Rose

Kymahni Bent is no stranger to pressure

Smoke Dawg's brother Kymahni Bent on losing a loved one and fulfilling his basketball potential despite the COVID-19 shutdown

Aaron Rose

VanVleet: It’s terrible timing. But that’s been 2020

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks about Black Lives Matter protests and the NBA's return

Aaron Rose

Ujiri: Optimistic next season will be played with fans

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is optimistic the 2021 NBA season will be played in front of fans

Aaron Rose

Raptors' Nurse on Florida: "I feel really safe here"

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse told ESPN he feels "really safe here" inside the team's bubble. The Raptors are the first team to move into the NBA's bubble.

Aaron Rose