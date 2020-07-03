Report: NBA & union agree on social justice messages

The NBA and NBPA have reportedly agreed on a list of terms and messages that players are allowed to display during the season's return, according to ESPN's Marc Spears reported Friday.

"The list of the approved suggested social messages, per the source, for the back of the NBA jerseys: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor."

Earlier this week, The Undefeated reported that players decided not to wear the names of those who have died either in police custody or in racially motivated killings.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told reporters he's planning on consulting his high school basketball coach for advice on what he should wear on his jersey.

"I'm going to have to do some research," VanVleet told reporters. "Try to come up with something that's meaningful and that lasts."

Norman Powell told reporters he's considering 10-12 different messages to put on his jersey, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

"Just trying to find a message that speaks to it all and is personal to me," Powell said.

The season is scheduled to return on July 30 in Orlando.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.