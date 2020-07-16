AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Norman Powell "disappointed" by NBA's jersey statement list

Aaron Rose

When Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell returns to the court for the team's first nationally televised game on August 1 he'll wear "Black Lives Matter" on his jersey.

The Black Lives Matter movement has spread across the world in the wake of George Floyd's killing on May 25 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. It has come to mean that enough is enough, the systematic racism throughout much of the world must be stopped because Black lives — like those of other races — matter.

For Powell, the three words were the most "racial" saying that spoke to where he stands on the issue of social injustice. The problem for Powell, was the three words don't go far enough. 

"I was really disappointed in the options that were given to us," Powell said. "First and foremost, I feel like with a topic such as this, social justice that we're fighting for, the fact that we were boxed in to a list of 28, 29 sayings was really unfortunate. We have a lot of guys that have a voice and are using their voice in this time and we're really excited about the whole thing about being able to change our last names and put a quote there that represents where we stand and what we want to say and how we feel about this. I was really upset with the whole change and how we were really limited, I felt like the list was very cookie-cutter and really doesn't touch the topics of what we're trying to achieve here.

"Honestly, for me," he continued. "I wish there wasn't even a list. It's a topic where it's freedom of speech and you're taking your name off the back of your jersey to put something on that matters to you, that speaks volumes to how you view things and your approach to life and we shouldn't be boxed in to 'you can only say this much' or 'this is OK for you to say,' we shouldn't be boxed in to a topic like this. I felt like the rules should have been as long as it wasn't anything explicit or any cursing in any of your saying that you should have been able to put anything you want on the back of your jersey because it's your last name that you're removing, that's you, and it speaks to yourself, so I don't think there should have been a list at all, I don't think we should have been boxed in to 28, 29 sayings, we shouldn't have been boxed in to 'you're only going to wear it for this many games,' we shouldn't have been boxed in."

The NBA's list of 29 pre-approved terms includes: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Powell said he wanted to wear "Am I Next?"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raptors' diversity leading to productive social conversations

The Toronto Raptors organization has recently been known in part for its diversity. Those varying views have led to productive conversations about social change

Aaron Rose

Frustrated by injuries, Marc Gasol didn't wait long to start reshaping his body

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol spent the NBA's COVID-19 break devising a plan to stay healthy for when the season returned.

Aaron Rose

Jonas Valanciunas is a fishing enthusiast

Memphis Grizzlies and former Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas loves fishing and quarantine hasn't changed that one bit.

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors and Grizzlies to wear throwbacks on Aug. 9

The Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies will reportedly wear their 1995, NBA throwback jerseys on August 9.

Aaron Rose

by

RAPFANFAV

Two players test positive for COVID-19 in NBA bubble

The NBA announced two of 322 players have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Disney bubble

Aaron Rose

Report: Former Raptor Bruno Caboclo inadvertently breaks quarantine

Former Raptors forward Bruno Caboclo inadvertently broke the NBA's quarantine, according to ESPN

Aaron Rose

Lowry calls NBA safety protocols "top-notch"

Raptors Kyle Lowry heaped praise on the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, calling the league's decisions "top-notch."

Aaron Rose

Gasol could be provide key to opening up Raptors' halfcourt offense

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol could be the key to opening up Toronto's halfcourt offense when the NBA season returns

Aaron Rose

Lu Dort says he will wear Haitian Creole on his jersey

Oklahoma City Thunder's Lu Dort says he will wear Haitian Creole on his jersey when the NBA returns. Dort is from Montreal and the son of Haitian immigrants.

Aaron Rose

Raptors return to court for first time since March shutdown

The Toronto Raptors returned to the court for five-on-five drills for the first time since the NBA shut down on March 11

Aaron Rose