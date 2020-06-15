AllRaptors
Report: Raptors getting new logo and uniforms

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors will have a new look come the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, according to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.Net.

While the details of the new unveiling are yet to be released publicly, Creamer reports that the team will have a slightly tweaked new primary logo and new uniforms next year.

"We’ve got a pretty good hunch that the team will adopt a chevron-style uniform as their primary/full-time set in 2020-21," Creamer reported Monday. "This design was most memorably seen on their red “NORTH” uniforms worn during their run through the 2019 playoffs and seemed quite popular with fans."

The Raptors previously re-designed their logo before the 2015-16 season to adopt a more "We The North" design. 

“Last year during the playoffs, ‘We The North’ became a rallying cry for this team, and all of our fans. Our new logo represents that attitude and will be an important part of our identity starting next season.” – Raptors President and General Manager Masai Ujiri said in a 2014 press release.

The chevron symbol has been part of the Raptors' jerseys since the 1999s when it appeared along the side of the uniform.

According to Creamer, the new logo will likely say "RAPTORS" rather than "TORONTO" and will maintain a similar red, black and white color scheme without the old-school purple.

However, Creamer notes his reporting predates the COVID-19 pandemic and the organization's plans may be altered for the upcoming year.

Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

