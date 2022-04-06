Raptors Punch Playoff Tickets by Sticking to their Identity in Victory over Hawks

The 'Tampa tank' has already paid off.

In one season, the Toronto Raptors have already bounced back from an embarrassing 27-45 campaign last year and have now solidified themselves as one of the Eastern Conference's most fearsome teams. They've done it by playing their own innovative brand of basketball, spurning the modern offensive principles of three-point basketball, and deciding instead to play bully-ball with versatile defenders who compete with anyone.

Tuesday night's 118-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks showed just how far Toronto has come. Not only did the Raptors punch their tickets to the playoffs with the win and Cleveland's 120-115 loss to the Orlando Magic, but Toronto did it by knocking off one of the league's hottest teams without compromising their identity.

It didn't matter, for example, that the Raptors opened the game 0-for-12 from behind the arc, because Toronto dominated the glass, swallowing up offensive rebounds and generating offense the old fashion way. When they needed a bucket late, it was once again via the offensive board, this time from Scottie Barnes who caught an air-balled three-pointer from Precious Achiuwa and slammed it down for the go-ahead game-winning bucket in the final minutes.

The Raptors are never going to make things easy. That much has been clear all season, but when they play their brand of basketball with offensive rebounds and turnover-forcing defense, they repeatedly shown they're a very tough team to beat.

Siakam Remains Toronto's Half Court Bucket Getter

Pascal Siakam has solidified himself as Toronto's go-to bucket getting in the halfcourt. Even when everyone else is struggling to get their shots off, Siakam has repeatedly shown an ability to get to the rim and beat his man inside. It didn't matter that Toronto's shooters couldn't buy a bucket, the 28-year-old forward repeatedly manufactured points for the Raptors, using his trademarked spin move to dance around Hawks defenders or back them down in the paint before riding up with his inside floater.

He single-handedly kept Toronto afloat with 31 points all while Fred VanVleet once again struggled from the floor. Eventually, though, Siakam let his sidekick point guard play hero, keeping faith in VanVleet and finding him for the dagger three-pointer in the final minute as VanVleet erased a dreadful 4-for-12 shooting night to save the day.

Highlight of the Night

After a slow start for Precious Achiuwa who looked a little lost on offense early, passing up a pair of open threes and doing a little too much with the ball, the 22-year-old forward settled in and began making a difference in the second quarter. He nailed an and-1 floater at the rim and later threw down a massive one-handed slam over Onyeka Okongwu

OG Anunoby is "much improved, but still pretty sore," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game.

Up Next: Philadelphia 76ers

The Raptors will be back at it Thursday night when James Harden, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers come to town for the first game of a back-to-back at 7:30 p.m. ET.