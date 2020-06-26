The Toronto Raptors will play host to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers when the season returns in Orlando.

The official schedule will look like this:

August 1: vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET

August 3: vs. Miami Heat at 1:30 p.m. ET

August 5: vs. Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET

August 7: vs. Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET

August 9: vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 2 p.m. ET.

August 10: vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 p.m. ET

August 12: vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 6:30 p.m. ET

August 14: vs. Denver Nuggets TBD

The Raptors were 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks and three games up on the Boston Celtics for second in the Eastern Conference when the season ended on March 11. Toronto should be safe in the No. 2 seed, but a win on August 7 against the Celtics would certainly make Raptors fans more comfortable.

If the standings stay as currently set, the Raptors will open their playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets who will reportedly be without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

According to the team's press release:

The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association announced earlier today that they have finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season, which includes stringent health and safety protocols, a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.



In addition, the NBA and Disney have reached an agreement that makes the Arena, the HP Field House and Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex the venues for all games for the remainder of the season, with no fans in attendance.

The NBA and the NBPA confirmed today an agreement on health and safety protocols that will govern the resumption of the season. The rigorous program, which addresses risks related to COVID-19 and focuses on the well-being of players, coaches, officials and staff, was developed in consultation with public health experts, infectious disease specialists and government officials.

