Ibaka is one of NBA's best TikTok follows

AaronRose

With no NBA action on a nightly basis, the basketball world has begun looking everywhere for any way to take in basketball-related content.

The Toronto Raptors certainly haven't let fans down. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and former Raptor DeMar DeRozan have been all over Instagram Live lately, recounting old memories from seasons past.

And then there's the social media guru Serge Ibaka. The Mafuzzy Chef posted another episode of Avec Classe with Marc Gasol the other day and has been churning out content all over the internet.

Though his TikTok account isn't quite as entertaining as his YouTube videos or Instagram account, Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni ranked it among the top 10 TikTok accounts in the NBA.

"Serge Ibaka’s whole life feels like performance art," Nadkarni wrote. "I’m not sure if his TikTok account is avant garde or boring. While none of the videos necessarily made me laugh out loud, they did make me think. And that’s worth something."

Ibaka hasn't exactly been all over TikTok lately, he's only posted one video in the past month, but be's been doing so much on other platforms that he can be forgiven for skipping out on TikTok a little.

@sergeibaka

My soccer skills ##onlineclass ##tiktot ##foryou

♬ Champions League - Reloaded - Double Zero

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also showed up Nadkarni's top 10. He's shown some superb dance moves on the platform.

@shaiii2

I dont smoke or drink but this challenge harddd ‼️😂 ##fyp

♬ Life of Brick - Brickboydior

The NBA account has also been churning out some great fan-created content on it's own account.

