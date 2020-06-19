AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Tampering expected in Orlando where Giannis and Raptors will share a hotel

Aaron Rose

Whether the NBA likes it or not, July is likely to be the start of NBA tampering season.

By mid-July, the NBA is expected to have nearly 400 NBA players cooped up in three Orlando hotels. Take just the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, for example. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Toronto Raptors will all be stationed at the hotel for at least six weeks until the playoffs begin, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

That means Masai Ujiri, Nick Nurse, and the entire Toronto Raptors contingent will be sharing a hotel with potential 2021 free agent Giannis Antetokounmpo. It means players chitchatting about their futures together either over text or face to face in hallways and around the Orlando campus.

“Oh, it will be tamperpalooza in Orlando! That’s for sure," one NBA staffer reportedly told The Athletic's Ethan Strauss.

Strauss said he expects almost all of the remaining teams' general manager to be in Orlando planning out the next two offseasons as 2020 gives way to the crucial summer of 2021.

It's something the league can be naive to if it wants, but if the past few offseasons are any indication of how much NBA players talk off the court, there is going to be a lot of tampering going on in Orlando.

Remember Raptors fans: Disney World is where dreams come true.

originalFile_LOWRES-3
Imago Images

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Coming back is problematic" — Dr. Harry Edwards on sports returning

Dr. Harry Edwards is concerned about the possibility of the NBA returning as COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect Black communities

Aaron Rose

How the Raptors adopted Moreyball

The Toronto Raptors and Nick Nurse have become one of the league's foremost adopters of the Moreyball offense

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors getting new logo and uniforms

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly getting a new logo and uniforms to start the 2020-21 NBA season

Aaron Rose

How Terence Davis went from Undrafted Rookie to Raptors Contributor

How Toronto Raptors rookie guard Terence Davis went from undrafted Ole Miss prospect to key contributor for Nick Nurse.

Aaron Rose

Recapping the NBA's Friday conference call

Kyrie Irving concerned about NBA's return and potentially overshadowing Black Lives Matter

Aaron Rose

Week in Review: NBA's plan to return still full of questions

Questions linger about the NBA's return this season, protests continue after the killing of George Floyd, and what to expect after the league's extended hiatus

Aaron Rose

Who will be most affected by the NBA's hiatus with Dr. Stuart Phillips

Success in the NBA's return will come down to age and preparation, Dr. Stuart Phillips of McMaster University says. Toronto Raptors have reason for optimism

Aaron Rose

Natalie Achonwa and Kia Nurse on racism and the killing of George Floyd

Canadian WNBA players Natalie Achonwa and Kia Nurse speak about racism and the killing of George Floyd.

Aaron Rose

Raptors might not get shot at Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo told protesters he wants his children to grow up in Milwaukee. The Toronto Raptors might not get a shot at signing him.

Aaron Rose

Kayla Alexander of the Minnesota Lynx on racism and George Floyd's death

Minnesota Lynx's center and Canadian WNBA star Kayla Alexander on racism in America, George Floyd's death, and creating change

Aaron Rose