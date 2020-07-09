AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Vegas: Raptors see spike in title odds

Aaron Rose

Can the Toronto Raptors repeat as NBA champions this year? Vegas betters seem to like their odds.

The Raptors have been hot bet to win the NBA title this season, with 22% of all bets over placed over the past week coming in on Toronto, according to Oddschecker.

“The Raptors made history last year against all odds, so it is perfectly understandable to see sports bettors backing them to repeat the feat," Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt wrote in a press release.

“Whilst their chances remain remote, the activity of the past week has prompted some oddsmakers to cut Toronto’s odds."

Though the Raptors still remains at +2400 at some books, indicating a 4% probability of repeating as champions, some books have moved Toronto's odds as far as +1500, indicating a 6.25% chance of winning the title.

The top of the market still has the Raptors behind the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics as the sixth most likely team to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Team
Odds of Winning

Los Angeles Lakers

+270

Milwaukee Bucks

+280

Los Angeles Clippers

+340

Houston Rockets

+1600

Boston Celtics

+2000

Toronto Raptors

+2400

Philadelphia 76ers

+2800

Denver Nuggets

+3000

Miami Heat

+3000

Dallas Mavericks

+4000

Utah Jazz

+4000

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors and Canada Basketball! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Converse

Converse has added Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to its list of NBA athletes

Aaron Rose

NBA launches Thank You Vince campaign honoring Vince Carter

Former Toronto Raptors Vince Carter is being honored with a ThankYouVince campaign

Aaron Rose

Checking in on former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas has found his stride with the Memphis Grizzlies since being traded from the Toronto Raptors at the 2019 trade deadline

Aaron Rose

Alan Spoonhunter: A look at basketball in Canadian Indigenous communities

Basketball is flourishing in Indigenous communities where gym access and coaches are common, but for many Indigenous children basketball is still unapproachable

Aaron Rose

Bosh: Carter wanted Raptors to trade 2003 pick

Chris Bosh says Vince Carter wanted the Toronto Raptors to trade their 2003 draft pick. Bosh was eventually selected with the fourth pick in the draft.

Aaron Rose

Lu Dort wants to send a message to children in Montreal

The OKC Thunder's Canadian guard Lu Dort wants to inspire children in Montreal-Nord. He said he wants to wear Creole or French on his jersey.

Aaron Rose

Report: Boucher says he's gained 15 pounds

Toronto Raptors big Chris Boucher says he's gained 15 pounds over the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus

Aaron Rose

A year later: Reflecting on Kawhi Leonard's Raptors departure

After a year of both skepticism and hope for Toronto Raptors fans, Kawhi Leonard departed for the Los Angeles Clippers a year ago today

Aaron Rose

Raptors scrimmage schedule released

The Toronto Raptors scrimmage schedule was released. The Raptors will play the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns

Aaron Rose

Siakam & Anunoby refining their offensive repertoire before playoffs start

Toronto Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby spoke to reporters about improving their offensive repertoire before the NBA playoffs

Aaron Rose