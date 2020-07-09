Vegas: Raptors see spike in title odds

Can the Toronto Raptors repeat as NBA champions this year? Vegas betters seem to like their odds.

The Raptors have been hot bet to win the NBA title this season, with 22% of all bets over placed over the past week coming in on Toronto, according to Oddschecker.

“The Raptors made history last year against all odds, so it is perfectly understandable to see sports bettors backing them to repeat the feat," Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt wrote in a press release.

“Whilst their chances remain remote, the activity of the past week has prompted some oddsmakers to cut Toronto’s odds."

Though the Raptors still remains at +2400 at some books, indicating a 4% probability of repeating as champions, some books have moved Toronto's odds as far as +1500, indicating a 6.25% chance of winning the title.

The top of the market still has the Raptors behind the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics as the sixth most likely team to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Team Odds of Winning Los Angeles Lakers +270 Milwaukee Bucks +280 Los Angeles Clippers +340 Houston Rockets +1600 Boston Celtics +2000 Toronto Raptors +2400 Philadelphia 76ers +2800 Denver Nuggets +3000 Miami Heat +3000 Dallas Mavericks +4000 Utah Jazz +4000

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.