Vince Carter officially announces his retirement

After 22 seasons, Vince Carter officially announced his retirement Thursday.

"I'm officially done playing basketball professionally," Carter said on The Ringer's Winging It podcast.

Carter spent seven seasons in with the Toronto Raptors, where he brought the team to new heights. He averaged 23.4 points per game in Toronto, but it was his highlight-reel dunks that brought him international attention and raised the profile of basketball in Canada marking the beginning of a new wave of Canadian basketball.

While his Toronto tenure did not end gracefully with the city booing him upon his return year after year, many fans seemed to forgive him as his career began to wind down.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Carter said he had no hard feelings about the way things ended in Toronto.

“It's an unbelievable feeling,” Carter said of his healed relationship with the city he started in. “It's really impossible to explain. But it's refreshing, satisfying, and makes the walk out of the door satisfying and peaceful, when that door closes. Just because, Like I say, I played the game because I love it. And I want everyone to understand it, see it and appreciate it. And I prided myself on it since I walked into this game. Be a good guy, enjoy the game, and just play the game that I love, my way. And that's all I ever wanted to do. And I think people are understanding that now at this age, more than ever, that I just love playing basketball. And I want to play basketball. And as a young guy I didn't think about, the impact I would have on people.”

More to come.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.



- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.