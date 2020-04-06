From Vince Carter to Jamario Moon, Terrence Ross, and DeMar DeRozan the Toronto Raptors have had plenty of can't miss dunkers.

Though not always the most talented players, these guys could make you jump out of your seat at any moment with a 360 slam or an alley-oop jam.

In the Raptors 25 year history, the franchise has had more than its fair share of highlight reel moments.

So as the NBA and ESPN work to finalize a deal to broadcast a game of H-O-R-S-E, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported, it's worth looking back on the most difficult plays in Raptors franchise history.

H: How about a half-court shot to start things off?

On May 3, 2016, Kyle Lowry nailed a half-court buzzer beater to force overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Trick: Both feat behind half court. Must be a swish.

O: An alley-oop anyone?

On March 8, 2000, Dee Brown and Carter linked up on one of the nicest alley-oops in Raptors history. Brown fired a pass to Carter from the 3-point line and Carter caught the ball while in mid air and threw it down against the Clippers.

Carter rated this the third greatest dunk of his career.

Trick: Catch an alley-oop pass in mid air and dunk it

R: Let's go with a reverse slam for R

Carter said this February 24, 1999, dunk against the Pacers was the best dunk of his career. First he drove baseline right around Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, then he took off, cradling the ball to avoid defenders, before adjusting his body to throw down a behind-the-back two-handed reverse slam.

Trick: Baseline drive, cradle the ball and dunk it with a two-handed reverse

S: Catch and shoot

This one might sound simple, but when the Wizards Michael Ruffin threw that ball up to kill the clock on March 30, 2007, the Raptors had next to no chance of tying the game. Even with a teammate, there's almost no chance you could replicate Morris Peterson's desperate 3-point heave with 0.4 seconds on the clock.

Trick: Get someone to throw the ball up, catch it and heave a 3-pointer all within 3.2 seconds.

E: Four Bounces

Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer beater against the 76ers will probably never be replicated. For starters, he took off to the top right corner of the court with a pair of defensive studs draped all over him, stopped on a dime, and then let a fadeaway 3-pointer fly over a 7-foot defender. To make the shot is nearly impossible, but to make the ball bounce four times before dropping, good luck with that.

Trick: 3-point fadeaway over a 7-footer. Shot must fall after four bounces.