AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

How do the Raptors' stars rank among NBA returners?

Aaron Rose

It's all about star power when the NBA playoffs roll around.

Toronto Raptors fans have learned and re-learned that lesson year after year. From 2014-2019, it was DeMar DeRozan who led the Raptors to fantastic regular seasons only for his flaws to be exposed in the playoffs and for Toronto to head home early. Then, last year, Kawhi Leonard showed Raptors fans what a true star can do, leading the team to the promised land for the first time in franchise history.

This year, the Raptors will once again enter the playoffs without a true superstar leading the way.

So where exactly do the Raptors top players rank as the season returns?

Pascal Siakam slotted in as the 14th best player among NBA players returning this season, according to Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro.

"Perhaps we’re falling to a victim of small sample size here, and there’s a chance Siakam isn’t quite up to the role of leading man down in Orlando. I’ll still trust what we’ve seen thus far," Shapiro wrote. "The Cameroon native filled the void left by Kawhi Leonard with aplomb this season, averaging 23.6 points per game on 46% shooting. Siakam has held his three-point percentage steady despite more than doubling his attempts–Simmons could only dream of that growth–and his spin move remains the game’s best. Toronto’s latest homegrown star won’t have to shoulder the load alone for the defending champs, which should help him thrive in the postseason. There’s a chance Siakam creeps toward the top 12 after the 2020 playoffs."

Siakam falls between Philadelphia's Ben Simmons at No. 15 and Boston's Jayson Tatum at No. 13 on Shapiro's rankings.

As for Toronto's No. 2 guy, Shapiro has Kyle Lowry ranked 20th among returning players.

"Lowry has the least impressive statistical profile of anyone on our list, but his value to Toronto is undeniable," Shapiro wrote. "The 2019 champion is a true tone-setter for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, guiding a collection of young talents seamlessly out of the Kawhi Leonard era. Lowry’s shooting efficiency has taken a dip this year, but lineups featuring Lowry consistently outscore teams by a marked margin. Lowry could very well lead the Raptors to a second straight Finals appearance if they hit their stride in Orlando."

Lowry falls ahead of Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and behind Boston's Kemba Walker in Shapiro's rankings. He trails Walker, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, Simmons, Russell Westbrook, and Damian Lillard as the seventh-best returning point guard on the list.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vegas: Raptors see spike in title odds

The Toronto Raptors have seen a spike in their Vegas betting odds to repeat as NBA champions this season

Aaron Rose

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Converse

Converse has added Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to its list of NBA athletes

Aaron Rose

NBA launches Thank You Vince campaign honoring Vince Carter

Former Toronto Raptors Vince Carter is being honored with a ThankYouVince campaign

Aaron Rose

Checking in on former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas has found his stride with the Memphis Grizzlies since being traded from the Toronto Raptors at the 2019 trade deadline

Aaron Rose

Alan Spoonhunter: A look at basketball in Canadian Indigenous communities

Basketball is flourishing in Indigenous communities where gym access and coaches are common, but for many Indigenous children basketball is still unapproachable

Aaron Rose

Bosh: Carter wanted Raptors to trade 2003 pick

Chris Bosh says Vince Carter wanted the Toronto Raptors to trade their 2003 draft pick. Bosh was eventually selected with the fourth pick in the draft.

Aaron Rose

Lu Dort wants to send a message to children in Montreal

The OKC Thunder's Canadian guard Lu Dort wants to inspire children in Montreal-Nord. He said he wants to wear Creole or French on his jersey.

Aaron Rose

Report: Boucher says he's gained 15 pounds

Toronto Raptors big Chris Boucher says he's gained 15 pounds over the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus

Aaron Rose

A year later: Reflecting on Kawhi Leonard's Raptors departure

After a year of both skepticism and hope for Toronto Raptors fans, Kawhi Leonard departed for the Los Angeles Clippers a year ago today

Aaron Rose

Raptors scrimmage schedule released

The Toronto Raptors scrimmage schedule was released. The Raptors will play the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns

Aaron Rose