Report: Multiple Teams 'Still Inquiring' About 76ers' Ben Simmons

With the Philadelphia 76ers' preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors just days away, the Ben Simmons kurfuffle appears to be worsening.

The 25-year-old Simmons is reportedly steadfast in his desire to be moved and remains adamant he will not play for the 76ers again this season, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. He's already had an $8.25 million chunk of his contract withheld for not reporting to training camp and that number is expected to increase if he doesn't return this season.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, there doesn't appear to be a robust market willing to pony up to 76ers president Daryl Morey's exorbitant asking price. While multiple teams including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and San Antonio Spurs have all reportedly inquired about Simmons' availability, according to Pompey, those conversations have not escalated.

"Sources believe the Sixers were asking for too much while waiting to see if Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard or Washington Wizards All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal would become available," Pompey wrote.

While Toronto did reportedly have interest in Simmons prior to the NBA Draft, there hasn't been any indication that the organization is still trying to work out a deal with Philadelphia after the 76ers reportedly asked for Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and the 4th overall pick, according to Matt Moore of the Action Network.

By all accounts, when the 76ers travel north on Monday in the preseason opener it'll certainly be without Simmons on the flight.

