Raptors at Hawks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Saturday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will try to make it four in a row Saturday night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Here's how to watch and the best gambling picks

By all accounts, the Toronto Raptors' game tonight against the Atlanta Hawks will be played on schedule. Until word comes down from the league after last night's embarrassing Kevin Durant debacle, things are expected to continue business as usual.

It'll be a tough one for Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back after an exhausting high-scoring affair against the Brooklyn Nets, but things could be made easier if Trae Young is forced out of the lineup due to a right calf contusion that has him listed as questionable.

With a victory Saturday night the Raptors will jump the Hawks into the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. It won't be easy, but if Toronto can keep Atlanta off the free-throw line where they average a league-leading 20.8 points per game, the Raptors should be able to make it four straight victories.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Hawks TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast

Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game

Hawks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Pick of the Game

