Raptors at Hawks: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Saturday's Game
By all accounts, the Toronto Raptors' game tonight against the Atlanta Hawks will be played on schedule. Until word comes down from the league after last night's embarrassing Kevin Durant debacle, things are expected to continue business as usual.
It'll be a tough one for Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back after an exhausting high-scoring affair against the Brooklyn Nets, but things could be made easier if Trae Young is forced out of the lineup due to a right calf contusion that has him listed as questionable.
With a victory Saturday night the Raptors will jump the Hawks into the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. It won't be easy, but if Toronto can keep Atlanta off the free-throw line where they average a league-leading 20.8 points per game, the Raptors should be able to make it four straight victories.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
Raptors Listen: FAN 590
Hawks TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast
Hawks Listen: 92.9 The Game
Odds
Pick of the Game
