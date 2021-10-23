Scottie Barnes Shows Out as Raptors Out Work Celtics

This is what the 2021 Toronto Raptors are supposed to look like.

It's not going to be pretty. It's not going to be clean. But this Raptors team is going to out work and out grind teams on a nightly basis. Just ask the Boston Celtics, who got a lesson in hustle Friday night as Toronto ran away with a 115-83 victory in TD Garden.

Superstar Scottie

Scottie Barnes bounced back from a lackluster opening night performance by putting on a show in Game 2. It was a coming out party for the 20-year-old forward who showed off just about every skill you could want from in an über versatile forward. He hit pull-up mid-range jumpers like an NBA veteran, grabbed offensive rebounds over bigs with two or three inches on him, and even mixed in an above-the-break three-pointer he swished with ease.

He finished the game with his first career double-double, scoring a game-high 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

No Shooting, No Problem

The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their inability to create in the half-court. They may shoot something like 40% from the floor this season, but, boy oh boy, they're going to take a ton of shots.

It's really just a simple math equation they've decided to take advantage of. It doesn't really matter how well you shoot if you can just take way more shots than your opponent. So Toronto has gone all-in on forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds. It's how they survived shooting 42% from the floor. They simply out worked the Celtics, taking 18 more shot attempts than Boston, forcing 25 turnovers en route to 27 points off turnovers, and the Raptors snared 21 offensive rebounds.

It may not look pretty most nights, but if they can continue to simply out shoot teams by that kind of margin, they'll certainly have success.

Starters Swap?

Coming into the game Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he was going with the same starters as Game 1. The official Raptors Twitter account even tweeted out a starting lineup with Goran Dragic in it. But when the ball was thrown up on Friday, Dragic was on the bench and Gary Trent Jr. was starting.

It was a decision that seemed to work well for the Raptors who saw Trent’s scoring opportunities come a little bit more natural in the starting unit. More important than Trent’s scoring, though, is the progress he continues to make defensively. He continues to be a pest with his hands, repeatedly poking balls loose, deflecting passes, and creating turnovers.

“I think he’s bringing much more of an effort than his on-ball defensive presence than we noticed last year,” Nurse said pre-game.

Trent finished the game with 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

Highlight of the Night

Fred VanVleet seems to have a pretty short memory. Just seconds after seeing his 25-foot three-pointer blocked by Robert Williams III, the 6-foot-1(ish) VanVleet took two steps back and nailed a 27-footer over the 6-foot-9 Williams.

As VanVleet ran back on defense he couldn't help but crack a smile.

Up Next: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Donic and company are coming to town as the Raptors return home Saturday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET.