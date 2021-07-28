Report: 76ers Looking for 'James Harden-esque' Return for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have an exorbitant asking price for Ben Simmons that the Toronto Raptors aren't willing to pay

Maybe the chances Ben Simmons ends up a member of the Toronto Raptors next season aren't so good after all.

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly looking for a James Harden-esque return for Simmons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden was traded last season in a complicated three-team deal that saw the Houston Rockets bring acquire three first round picks from Houston, four Rockets first round pick swaps, Caris LeVert, who was later flipped for Victor Oladipo, a 2022 first round pick from Cleveland, Rodions Kurucs, and Dante Exum.

According to a report from Matt Moore, the 76ers asked Toronto for Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and the No. 4 pick. The Raptors, of course, said no.

The 76ers have also reportedly asked the San Antonio Spurs for four first-round draft picks, three pick swaps, and a young player, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

While Simmons is still just 25 years old and is locked up on a five-year deal, giving up Harden-esque package seems outrageous considering Simmons' offensive flaws. It's possible the 76ers are asking for the moon now and will come down before the NBA Draft on Thursday night or once free agency kicks off, but until then it's unlikely they'll find a trade partner willing to pay the exorbitant price.

