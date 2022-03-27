Raptors Unfazed by Scotiabank Arena Fire & Sudden Suspension in Blowout of Pacers

The Toronto Raptors have now seen everything.

If a season in Tampa, COVID-19 capacity restrictions, and a handful of postponed games weren't enough for the organization to deal with these past two seasons, Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers dealt the Raptors a new surprise. How about a sudden electrical fire to an arena speaker that forced the evacuation of Scotiabank Arena midway through the second quarter of a 131-91 blowout of the Pacers?

An overhead speaker in section 103 broke out with a small fire in the second quarter, quickly prompting the evactation of sections 103 and 104 as firefighters began tending to the matter. Despite the evacuating fans, the game continued uninterrupted until the 4:05 mark of the second quarter when the Toronto fire marshal ordered the evacuation of the entire arena. The two teams came together during a Pacers timeout and after a brief discussion, began exiting the court for their respective locker rooms.

Firefighters and arena personel attended to the speaker, repelling from the arena ceiling to put out the fire.

Eventually the teams returned after a one hour break and quickly warmed up before resuming the game. Fred VanVleet did not return for precautionary reasons as he continues to deal with an ailing right knee.

All fans in attendance will have 30 days to receive a refund of their ticket.

1. Achiuwa Lights it Up From Deep

Oh, there was also a basketball game that was played.

Precious Achiuwa had a career high with four made three-pointers, all of which came before the first-half fire. Instead of his usual corner threes, the 6-foot-9 forward stepped out to the perimeter and nailed above-the-break threes, the kind Toronto is going to want from the 22-year-old when he's trailing in transition.

Looking back, it's crazy that he was 0-for-1 from three-point range last season with the Miami Heat. With just one offseason in Toronto's developmental program, he's suddenly become a reliable three-point threat, shooting 36% from behind the arc in his first year with the Raptors.

2. Siakam's All-NBA Candidacy Takes a Hit

Pascal Siakam continues to play at an All-NBA level. He dominated the Pacers early, getting to the bucket with ease as he racked up 14 of his team high 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting before the brief halftime break. Considering the blowout score, the Raptors took it easy on the 28-year-old resting him for the entire fourth quarter.

The problem with his All-NBA candidacy is going to be Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid who are somehow eligible to make the team as forwards this season. Without the two centers, Siakam has a strong case to be the league's sixth-best center this year behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and DeMar DeRozan. When you add Jokic or Embiid to the forward picture as first-teamers, Siakam's chances of earning his second All-NBA honors get pretty slim.

Trent Nearing a Return

It sounds like Gary Trent Jr. will be back at some point in the next couple of days. The team had hoped he'd be ready for Saturday, but his hyperextended big left toe is still bothering him, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. He should be back on Monday or when the Raptors hit the road on Wednesday.

Up Next: Boston Celtics

Things are about to get a whole lot tougher for the Raptors who will host the red-hot Boston Celtics on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.