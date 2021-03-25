Raptors Show What Could Have Been in Blowout Victory Over Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors put it all together in what is expected to be Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell's final game with the organization

Where has this team been all season?

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the NBA's biggest disappointments this season. They've had plenty of excuses for their issues this year from rotational incoherence to COVID-19 problems. It's why the Raptors came into Wednesday night with the seventh-worst record in the NBA and why Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell have likely played their final game as a member of the organization. And then, this happens? Two nights after hitting rock bottom in a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets, the Raptors hand a 135-111 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

It was a night that only leaves you with questions. What could have been? What would this season have been like if COVID-19 issues hadn't spurred on a nine-game losing streak? Who are the real Toronto Raptors?

"I mean, the only thing that's frustrating about it is if we can't play our way back into having a chance at the end," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I said that a month ago that it was time to continue to improve and find a rhythm and get some consistency and things like that so we can be playing our best basketball at the end and give ourselves a chance.

"We're not a million miles away of getting some postseason play and that's what we got to be playing for and continue to improve and figure things out and kind of make a run at that."

This is the team Nurse has been talking about for weeks. This is the team that he knew was in there, the team that outplayed the Utah Jazz just a few nights ago, shut down Joel Embiid to steal a game from the Philadelphia 76ers before the COVID-19 issues, knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, and beat the Brooklyn Nets. This is a team that, had things broken differently, wouldn't be trade deadline sellers, and frankly, could very easily be deadline buyers.

"I feel like there's a lot of games we could've won. The ball bounced here, and it's a different game," Pascal Siakam said. "We might have looked like a different team or a different record. It's the game of basketball. Things happen."

On the bright side, the core showed exactly what's in store for the Raptors future. Pascal Siakam was dominant, attacking the rim, playmaking, and running in transition as good as he has all season. Fred VanVleet nailed five 3-pointers and OG Anunoby had maybe his best game of the season. He scored 13 points in the second quarter alone.

It was, however, very likely the final game for the greatest Raptors of all time. After nine seasons, Lowry is expected to be dealt before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. If it is the end, it came to an end in the most Kyle Lowry fashion possible. He scored eight points, dished out nine assists, and finished the game plus-42, the highest of his career.

"Kyle does a lot more than just score the basketball or assisting," Siakam said. "He's out there, he's playing on defense, and we're fighting. I also think that obviously as a team we're playing well together. But the things that he does on the floor are unbelievable, and he's always been that person that will kind of go out there and take charges, do everything that he needs to do to win."

Powell, who is also expected to be dealt before 3 p.m. Thursday, continued to show why he's one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA. He went 8-for-12 from the field for 22 points.

Up Next: Phoenix Suns

The Raptors will start their post-trade deadline schedule on Friday night when the Phoenix Suns come to town for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.